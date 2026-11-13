Tarrant County Republicans sign open letter vowing to earn back voters' trust after midterm losses

Republican leaders in Tarrant County say they must work to earn voters' trust back after the party suffered historic losses in what has long been considered a GOP stronghold.

Tarrant County GOP leaders have released an open letter saying the state of the Republican Party is what led to big Democratic gains during the 2026 midterms.

Former Southlake mayor John Huffman told FOX 4 that election night was a"butt kicking" for Republicans, saying the party now must work to regain voters' trust. Results from the 2026 midterms mean that Democrats have a 4-1 majority in the Tarrant County Commissioners Court. Republican leaders in Tarrant County say they must work to earn voters' trust back after the party suffered historic losses in what has long been considered a GOP stronghold.

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GOP leaders in Tarrant County have co-signed an open letter reacting to the party's losses during the 2026 midterms. Acknowledging huge losses to Democrats in Tarrant County, long considered a Republican stronghold, the letter points to residents voting against "a party culture that has spent its energy narrowing its own ranks instead of persuading its neighbors.

" The letter calls for the party to restore "a culture of service, civility, and principled conservative leadership," and says Tarrant County Republicans will work to regain voters' trust. "The leadership that authorized this defeat cannot be the leadership that asks for the voters' confidence back," the note concludes. The letter was signed by former Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price, Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright, and Fort Worth City Councilman Charlie Lauersdorf, among others.

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Former Southlake mayor John Huffman was one of the GOP leaders to co-sign the letter. He tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager the midterm elections were a "butt whooping" for the Republican Party.

"This was not necessarily a realignment of a county or a state's political values. This was a rejection of a political party, the Republican Party," Huffman said. He pointed to the leadership mentioned in the letter as part of the problem. Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton lost to Democrat James Talarico, who became the first Democratic senator from Texas in 30 years.

"We led with a nominee that you can charitably call one of the most corrupt politicians in Texas' history. "Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife, Angela, have finalized their divorce after more than 30 years of marriage and following his recent Senate election loss, according to Collin County court records. In Tarrant County, the Commissioners Court will now feature a 4-1 Democratic majority, despite Republicans approving a redistricting plan approved to increase conservative leadership on the court.

"The reality is the voters do not care about our little squabbles and if we continue to make ourselves a smaller and smaller tent, then we will continue to be in the minority. " Councilman Lauersdorf tells Yager GOP leaders need to focus on what matters most to voters instead of inviting intra-party squabbles. "Let's worry what matters most. Our public safety, our infrastructure, our cost of living, our quality of life.

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"He hopes Republicans still in office will work with the new Democratic leadership. "I hope the Republicans that are still there do work with the Democrats. Reach across the aisle," Lauersdorf said.

"They don't have to get along on every subject. They don't have to agree on every subject, but ultimately they do have to work together.

"The Source: Information in this story comes from an open letter from Tarrant County GOP leaders and interviews with John Huffman and Charlie Lauersdorf.