Actor Taron Egeton was introduced to model Brooks Nader's family during a dinner in LA, a move that may quash rumors their relationship is a publicity stunt tied to his rumored James Bond ambitions. The couple's recent public displays of affection have drawn scrutiny.

Taron Egerton made a significant advancement in his relationship with Brooks Nader over the weekend by meeting her family at an upscale dinner in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actor was first connected to the 29-year-old Baywatch actress in March. They were later spotted leaving the popular West Hollywood restaurant Craig's alongside Nader's family. Brooks made a stylish exit in a low-cut ivory satin crop top paired with boyfriend jeans. Her parents, Holland Greene and Breaux, as well as her sisters Mary Holland and Sarah Jane, attended the gathering.

Both Mary Holland and Sarah Jane, like their sister, moved from their Southern hometown to New York to pursue modeling careers. This introduction of Taron to Brooks' family is likely to quiet speculation that their romance is a manufactured 'showmance' designed to boost Taron's prospects for the James Bond role.

Reports had surfaced questioning whether the actor's public displays of affection with Brooks were a strategic move to get photographed with a popular model, as he is rumored to be on the shortlist to succeed Daniel Craig. Those familiar with the usually private Egerton were surprised by his overt PDA, which was documented by the Daily Mail.

Brooks, a savvy self-promoter with the mantra 'Naked Ambition' and a following of 1.8 million on social media, is known for leveraging her visibility. The images of the couple kissing sparked widespread debate about whether they were staging a publicity stunt, a practice historically termed 'showmance' in Hollywood. It was previously revealed that mutual friend Lauren Sanchez, who married Jeff Bezos in Venice last June, introduced the pair. Sanchez later orchestrated a formal date for them in late March.

According to a source, Brooks had long desired to date a celebrity and aspired to be part of a 'power couple.

' The duo's recent outings included a movie night to see the blockbuster 'Project Hail Mary' on Friday, followed by dinner at Giorgio Baldi, a Santa Monica hotspot frequented by A-listers like Al Pacino and Anthony Hopkins. In March, they were also seen at Shutters On The Beach, a luxury hotel with rates starting at 750 pounds per night. A witness at the hotel described their behavior: 'They were on the balcony drinking cocktails, kissing and hugging.

A random fan approached Brooks for a photo and handed the camera to Taron to take it. The fan didn't recognize him, only her, even though he's far more famous and successful.

' Another source noted the oddity of their public affection, suggesting they might have been oblivious to onlookers or possibly aware of paparazzi. After their balcony display, they walked to Capo steakhouse nearby. A producer who has worked with Egerton expressed skepticism: 'Warning bells went off for me when I heard they walked to dinner. No one walks in LA.

Ever.

' This detail, combined with their conspicuous PDA, continues to fuel rumors about the authenticity of their relationship





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Taron Egerton Brooks Nader James Bond Showmance Celebrity Relationships Lauren Sanchez

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