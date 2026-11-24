Two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal will reportedly accept a record-breaking deal from the New York Mets that would make him the highest paid free-agent pitcher in the history of Major League Baseball, FOX Sports reported, citing multiple reports.

There will be no three-peat for the Dodgers after the Boys in Blue got swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal has agreed to a 9-year contract with the New York Mets worth nearly $400 million, making him the highest-paid free-agent pitcher in MLB history.

The massive contract easily breaks the previous pitcher record set in late 2023 by Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Skubal also met with the Dodgers, Blue Jays, Padres, and a fifth mystery team before choosing New York, capping a 2026 campaign split between Detroit and Los Angeles. What we know: According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Skubal is leaving Los Angeles to sign a record-breaking deal with the New York Mets.

Also read Tarik Skubal to sign with Mets, become highest paid free-agent pitcher in MLB history: Reports

The Mets offered Skubal a 9-year contract for nearly $400 million, according to a report from Reuters. That offer would surpass the 12-year $325 million contract the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed in late 2023. ESPN and FOX Sports reported on Sunday that Skubal has agreed to the deal, which would amount to approximately $44.4 million per year.

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Skubal, who turned 30 on Friday, also reportedly met with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Toronto Blue Jays and the San Diego Padres. The MLB Network reported he met with a fifth-team but did not identify that team. He played at Seattle University where he holds the school record for wins, strikeouts and the lowest opponent batting average. He was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the ninth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Seattle University.

Information for this story came from Reuters, FOX Sports, ESPN and MLB.com. This story was reported from Orlando.