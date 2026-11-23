Let’s dive into what’s next for the Mets, the Dodgers, and the rest of the market after Tarik Skubal's historic deal.

For the better part of the next decade, the best pitcher in baseball will be all the talk in New York after Mets owner Steve Cohen made an offer left-hander Tarik Skubal couldn’t refuse: $450 million over nine years.

The contract sets the record for a pitcher, surpassing Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s deal worth $325 million over 12 years. Skubal’s eye-popping pay day also sets a new record for average annual value at $50 million. His pact more than tripled the Mets’ previous largest pitcher contract, Jacob DeGrom’s $137.5 million deal over five years.

Also read Tarik Skubal, Mets rumors: Now comes the wait

Even for Cohen, who was not going to be denied a generational arm and the jewel of this year’s free-agent class, the degree to which he went all-in is remarkable. After two consecutive seasons of missing the playoffs, Cohen reportedly started the bidding for Skubal at $400 million. It was hard to imagine anyone would be able to top it, but the Dodgers always seemed like Cohen’s biggest challenger.

Even then, this is not a typical offseason when the teams with the top payrolls are expected to throw in their chips for Skubal, the back-to-back Cy Young winner and 2024 Triple Crown pitcher. Most teams are wary of what the looming lockout and the next Collective Bargaining Agreement will bring, particularly if MLB owners manage to get the players’ union to agree to a salary cap.

And most teams did not need a No. 1 true ace as desperately as Cohen’s Mets did. Throw it all together, and we can see why the Mets were always considered the favorites to land Skubal. Cohen is frustrated at back-to-back losing seasons despite the addition of Juan Soto, who he signed to a record-setting 15-year, $765 million contract in 2024. The Mets urgently needed to upgrade the rotation.

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And Cohen’s net worth of more than $25 billion made him fearless of financial consequences if faced with potential salary-cap limitations. Cohen even reportedly included a $45 million signing bonus for Skubal. When you’re living in his world, why not? Skubal will lead a Mets rotation that includes Nolan McLean and Christian Scott.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns is under pressure to improve the staff, and while adding Skubal is monumental, it’s possible the club will continue adding through free agency to get back into the October dance. In the end, Skubal was the best arm money could buy, and the Mets have not had a true ace on staff since Jacob deGrom. Skubal, far and away the best pitcher available this offseason, gives Mets fans appointment viewing every fifth day.

After consecutive seasons of heartbreak since signing Soto, Mets fans can dare to dream again. The Dodgers were"willing to ultimately go long-term on Skubal," ESPN reported, but uncertainty over the next CBA and the economic model that will follow kept them from doing it before the lockout. That caution has been industry-wide, with the Mets being the exception.

So it’s not surprising that the Dodgers were not as aggressive for this year’s top free agent as they had been in recent years. Even with the edge of having Skubal for the second half of the 2026 season, Los Angeles didn’t need an ace badly enough to top the Mets’ offer. Perhaps it’s a sign of things to come this winter. The Dodgers may not make a big move at all this offseason, and the reason starts with ownership.

Mark Walter is under a federal investigation over loan fraud. Federal authorities, including the Securities and Exchange Commission , are investigating whether his insurance companies intentionally misled and improperly concealed loans and investments made to other entities he controls. Walter has since sold his share of stakes in the Los Angeles Lakers, Chelsea FC, Los Angeles Sparks, and he is in talks to sell his stake in the Cadillac Formula One team.

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Walter has maintained that he is not selling the Dodgers. We will see how much the federal investigation will hamper the club’s ability to go after free agents at the top of the market this offseason. It’s fair to question whether Walter’s cash needs will limit the Dodgers’ spending. Losing Skubal hurts, but the rotation is hardly in crisis mode.

The projected Opening Day staff features a mix of Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Justin Wrobleski, Roki Sasaki, Shohei Ohtani, Emmet Sheehan and Gavin Stone. The bigger problem the Dodgers need to address is their age. Last season, their position players represented the oldest in the majors. Los Angeles can start by promoting prospect Josue De Paula, and the market could also offer some fits.

Other areas of need for the Dodgers include the bullpen, infield and rotation depth, just not a splashy ace. It’s only the middle of November, and the biggest free agent of the offseason has already flown off the board. The market is red-hot, as expected, ahead of the sport’s expected lockout beginning on Dec. 2. For the next 10 days, the industry is expected to be in a frenzy and a scramble before the work stoppage.

The lockout, of course, would bar all signings and trades and halt communication between teams and players. The rival bidders for Skubal, which reportedly included the Padres, Blue Jays, and the aforementioned Dodgers, will have to pivot. The Padres will have to chase other pitching to fill their desolate rotation. Now that Skubal is out of the way, it’s possible top free-agent arms like Freddy Peralta and Michael King will also sign before the calendar flips to December.

Teams that were seriously in on Skubal can now spread that cash on multiple free agents amid this year’s thin class. The Japanese stars face the tightest deadline. Pitchers Hiromi Itoh and Kaima Taira, and third baseman Teruaki Sato, were posted Nov. 1 and would need to sign by Dec. 1 when the lockout starts as expected.

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