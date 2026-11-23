The New York Mets have signed two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to a nine-year, $450 million deal, the largest contract for a pitcher in MLB history. The deal pays $50 million per year and beats out the Dodgers and Padres.

The New York Mets have signed two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to a nine-year, $450 million contract, the largest deal for a pitcher in Major League Baseball history.

Skubal Shatters Baseball Pay Records

The agreement was reported Sunday and confirmed by multiple outlets. The contract is $125 million larger than the previous record for a pitcher, the deal Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Skubal's average annual value of $50 million also shatters the previous high for a pitcher, which was Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies at $42 million per year. The Mets beat out the Dodgers and San Diego Padres, among other teams, to land Skubal.

Also read Mets Sign Tarik Skubal to Record Nine-Year, $450 Million Contract

New York was viewed as the favorite to sign the left-hander throughout the process. It marks the second time in three years that owner Steve Cohen has delivered the splash of free agency. The Mets also signed outfielder Juan Soto to a $765 million deal in December 2024. Skubal was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Dodgers ahead of the trade deadline last season as his free agency loomed.

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He pitched to a 2.72 ERA across 158 and two-thirds innings in 2026. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, pitcher Christian Scott and prospect Zac Thornton all reacted to the news of Skubal's deal on Sunday. Scott and Thornton are both projected to be starters in 2027 if there is a season.

Mets Rotation And Lockout Outlook

The 2027 season is uncertain because a lockout is expected to begin when the current collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. Even with that looming, Skubal landed the largest deal ever given to a starting pitcher. Whenever the 2027 season begins, the Mets will unveil a rotation that includes Skubal, Scott and likely Thornton at the MLB level, pending any other moves by the front office.

Sean Manaea also remains under contract and prospect Jonah Tong remains a possibility. Jeff Passan wrote of the deal: Tarik Skubal's nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets is the largest for a pitcher in baseball history, $125 million ahead of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's deal. A monumental contract for Skubal, a monumental add for the Mets. Skubal's agreement has rewritten the market for pitchers and it will never be the same.

Now it will be interesting to see what happens next. If Skubal got $450 million, what will Paul Skenes get when he eventually reaches free agency? The Mets got their guy and they did so before any financial changes to the league could negatively impact the market. There is no way to know what the league will look like when the eventual lockout ends.

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Future Market Impact And Uncertainty

Could there be a salary cap and a salary floor? Maybe. But regardless, Skubal's deal stands as a historic moment for the sport.