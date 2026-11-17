Mets officials met with Tarik Skubal in California on Monday, the first of up to six teams expected to pursue the ace before a Dec. 1 lockout deadline.

The New York Mets have initiated high-stakes negotiations with free-agent ace Tarik Skubal, aiming to secure a franchise-altering pitcher before a critical December 1 deadline. Owner Steve Cohen and President of Baseball Operations David Stearns met with the superstar southpaw in California on Monday to discuss terms. This meeting marks the beginning of a intense bidding war that could reshape the entire MLB landscape.

Skubal represents the most significant talent available in the current free-agent market, boasting a stellar 2.59 ERA during his tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 29-year-old was acquired from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline in July and performed exceptionally well in both the regular season and the playoffs. His performance has elevated his market value to unprecedented levels among left-handed pitchers.

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The negotiation window is closing rapidly as Major League Baseball owners prepare to lock out players on December 1. This lockout is expected to precede tense Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations that will likely include a hard salary cap. Any contract signed after that date will be subject to new financial restrictions, making the current period the final opportunity for teams to offer mega-deals.

Skubal and his super agent, Scott Boras, are working aggressively to hammer out a deal before the cutoff date. The anticipated contract is expected to span a decade with a total value between $300 million and $400 million. This figure would surpass the $325 million record previously held by Yoshinobu Yamamoto and become the richest contract ever for a pitcher.

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The Mets view Skubal as the missing piece to stabilize a rotation that struggled significantly in 2025 and 2026. Cohen is under pressure to deliver a World Series title within his seven years as owner, and acquiring an ace is seen as a necessary move. The club is entering a transitional phase where spending may soon be severely restricted by new league financial rules.

Six teams are reportedly in the running for Skubal, including the Dodgers, Padres, and Blue Jays. Speculation also points to the San Francisco Giants, who lost 97 games last season and seek a transformative player. The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are also mentioned as potential suitors looking to bolster their respective rosters.

The Tigers are reportedly interested in a hometown discount, while the St. Louis Cardinals might offer a massive sum to gain prominence in the NL Central. However, the Mets believe their fit is superior to any other suitor in the field. Stearns has referred to the upcoming season as highly consequential for his own resume as well.

Players are motivated to maximize their earnings before the potential loss of baseball in 2027. The union is expected to refuse salary cap concessions, meaning the threat of a cancelled season is real. Teams must act swiftly to lock in top talent while the market remains open and unrestricted.

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The outcome of these negotiations will define the competitive balance of MLB for the next decade. If the Mets succeed, they gain a true ace to lead a young core. Failure could leave the rotation vulnerable and the franchise further behind in the pursuit of championships.

Stearns and Cohen are fully aware of the stakes involved in this pursuit. The decision to sign Skubal would signal a major commitment to winning immediately. The next two weeks will determine the trajectory of the Mets for years to come.