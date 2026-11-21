MLB’s top free agent is almost certain to sign a record-breaking contract. But just what sort of contract he’s offered could decide where he signs.

The Mets, Blue Jays and Padres all know one way to separate themselves from the Dodgers when it comes to winning theLos Angeles has several advantages over the field.

With 14 straight postseason appearances, the Dodgers have the most convincing argument they will contend every year in the life of the contract. They have a second, players-only charter plane that is symbolic of the state-of-the-art modalities and support they offer players. They are the incumbents. Skubal doesn’t need to be sold on anything.

Also read The Tigers Have a Better Alternative if Tarik Skubal Costs More Than $325 Million

He has seen firsthand When I asked Skubal this season about the players-only charter, which gets players to their destination faster, he said, “It’s pretty great. Oh, yeah.

“I mean, all the amenities are first class, you know? Everything that they have—all the recovery modalities, all the spaces they have, the way they treat the families, the family room ... I mean, they're unreal.

“The way they take care of families is incredible. So, it's like it takes that stress off your plate, just making sure your family's taken care of and they have all the resources and security. Just all those things may be little, but they add up in the big picture of things. And it just feels like everyone's in the same boat trying to win a World Series and, and that's a ton of fun to be a part of.

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” The Dodgers like to use their financial power to buy roster flexibility, which means they prefer paying a higher average annual value over a shorter contract so as not to be saddled with high costs for the decline phase of an aging veteran. The Dodgers gave Yoshinobu Yamamoto the longest contract for a pitcher: 12 years, $325 million. That contract pays him $27 million per year through age 36.

They paid free agent pitcher Blake Snell $36.4 million per year while keeping the term at five years—again, through age 36. Entering their free agent years, Skubal has been better and more durable than Snell. He is also two years younger, turning 30 Friday. If the Dodgers were willing to pay Snell through age 36, they should be prepared to do likewise with Skubal, which puts their minimum bid at seven years, even building in a higher AAV.

The Blue Jays, Mets and Padres likely need to separate themselves by AAV and/or length to convince Skubal to leave what he knows about the Dodgers. The AAV is a good bet to go beyond $43.3 million, the record for a pitcher only . So, the separator could be the length of the contract. Skubal is expected to sign before the collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After Yamamoto and Wayne Garland , the longest contract for a pitcher is the nine-year deal signed by Gerrit Cole . Cole signed with the Yankees in December 2019. Both Cole and Skubal are represented by Scott Boras.

At the time of their free agencies, Cole was one year younger than Skubal and more of a workhorse, but Skubal has been the better pitcher:Factoring in inflation, Cole’s $36 million AAV in 2020 equates to $47.1 million today. So, with Cole as your guide, now you’re talking about valuing Skubal at $423.9 million over nine years. Now you get a sense of what it might take to pull Skubal away from the Dodgers.

It’s not creature comforts or postseason possibilities. It’s term. There has been a constant buzz since Vegas and multiple MLB sources have since confirmed that the initial Mets offer on Tarik Skubal was 9 years almost $400 million. That offer itself would far exceed the total dollars and would be the highest AAV for a free agent SP ever with…How did the Yankees separate themselves from the Dodgers to win the bidding for Cole in 2019?

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The Dodgers were at eight years at $300 million with deferrals. The Yankees sealed the deal with the ninth year and no deferrals. In his first four seasons with the Yankees, Cole went 51–23 with a 3.08 ERA. But in the past three seasons he is 18–14 with a 3.53 ERA.

Age and workload have caught up to him. But don’t reduce contracts for elite free agents as strict math equations of efficiency. Elite starters are the 100-foot yachts of. You don’t go in looking for a bargain.

The cost of acquisition of these superyachts is baked into the contract terms, especially the years. Skubal is at least as rare to the market as Cole was in 2019. Yes, Skubal has thrown only two qualified seasons, half as many as Freddy Peralta. He has never thrown 110 pitches in a start.

He has thrown more than 105 pitches only three times. But he is state of the art in a modern game that is willing to take less volume for more dominance. Skubal is the only pitcher in each of the past three seasons to make at least 25 starts with an ERA+ greater than 150. He is the hardest throwing left-handed starter in MLB and has the highest whiff rate on a changeup . He has the highest strikeout-to-walk rate of any pitcher through age 29 . These pitchers are rare—and rarer still when they get on the open market in their prime. And that is why the bidding will go to a record level.

Tom Verducci is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who has covered Major League Baseball since 1981. He also serves as an analyst for FOX Sports and the MLB Network; is a New York Times best-selling author; and cohosts The Book of Joe podcast with Joe Maddon.

A five-time Emmy Award winner across three categories and nominated in a fourth , he is a three-time National Sportswriter of the Year winner, two-time National Magazine Award finalist, and a Penn State Distinguished Alumnus Award recipient. Verducci is a member of the National Sports Media Hall of Fame, Baseball Writers Association of America and a Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 1993.

He also is the only writer to be a game analyst for World Series telecasts. He lives in New Jersey with his wife, with whom he has two children.