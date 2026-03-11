Mets and Dodgers compete for free agent ace Tarik Skubal before December lockout

The Mets are among the primary bidders for two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, who could sign a record contract for a pitcher before the December 1 lockout, but New York has lost four recent head-to-head free agent battles with the Dodgers.

The Mets are believed to be one of the primary bidders for two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, according to Jon Heyman. The Dodgers are expected to be their main competition for the star pitcher.

Skubal is expected to sign before Major League Baseball's lockout on December 1. He is anticipated to set a record contract for a pitcher, possibly between 300 million and 400 million dollars. The soon-to-be-30-year-old is the only true ace available in free agency. He is also the only one until after 2028, when Hunter Brown will be free.

Also read Tarik Skubal free agency decision timeline revealed with lockout looming

Feeding frenzy for Skubal with lockout looming

Logan Gilbert and MacKenzie Gore look like the top free agent starters after 2027. One day into free agency, there is already said to be a feeding frenzy for Skubal. He may sign quickly in a tough labor environment with the lockout looming. The Mets are 0-for-4 when going head-to-head with the Dodgers for big-buck free agents in recent years.

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Kyle Tucker, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Trevor Bauer and even the Mets' own Edwin Diaz all picked Los Angeles over Queens. One semi-positive note for the Mets: three of those four high-salaried stars did not pay off in Los Angeles. Tucker and Diaz badly underperformed their first year out West. Bauer was released after receiving a domestic violence penalty.

Yamamoto, however, is a hit and a 2025 World Series hero. Mets owner Steve Cohen would likely be the driving force of a Skubal pursuit. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns is known to be hesitant to give big contracts to starting pitchers. But he did offer Yoshinobu Yamamoto a 12-year, 325 million dollar contract three years ago, the same figure Yamamoto took to join the Dodgers.

Mets seek ace to bolster rotation after disappointment

After this season's stunning disappointment, the Mets need a legitimate ace to build a well-rounded rotation. That rotation will already feature Nolan McLean and Christian Scott. Skubal, who has been with the Dodgers, was seen pitching for Los Angeles against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on September 25, 2026. The Mets are still trying to find their footing and face a tough matchup in the Dodgers.