Tarik Skubal's free agency is heating up with the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays expected finalists as six teams remain in the mix for the star pitcher seeking over $300 million.

The Tarik Skubal free agency saga is heating up across Major League Baseball, and the expectation among some involved in the negotiations is that the bidding will ultimately pit the New York Mets against the Toronto Blue Jays.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported that expectation as the market for the star left-hander continues to develop. According to ESPN, there are six teams in the mix for Skubal: the Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Blue Jays, the San Diego Padres and two mystery teams. At least half of those teams have now met with Skubal in person as the recruiting battle intensifies.

Also read Ranking the Mets' Biggest Threats In Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes

Mets And Blue Jays Lead Skubal Sweepstakes

Skubal met with the Mets on Monday, the Blue Jays and the Dodgers on Tuesday and is expected to meet with the Padres this week as well, according to reporting from Jeff Passan. Passan called the Mets the favorites but also said to not discount the Blue Jays in the sweepstakes. Agent Scott Boras has reportedly been clear that teams need at least $325 million to be in the mix for Skubal.

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The deep-pocket Dodgers may prefer a short-term lucrative deal, similar to Kyle Tucker's four-year, $240 million pact, compared to the long-term, likely $300 million-plus offer that Skubal is rumored to be seeking. The Dodgers have the most familiarity with Skubal among the known interested teams due to acquiring the southpaw for their pennant push last year that ultimately fell short. The Mets had their meeting Monday, but it is not known if they made Skubal an official offer.

They face stiff competition from the Dodgers, Blue Jays and the always dangerous Padres. When it comes to the Mets, they have more money than anyone. If the sweepstakes simply comes down to the dollar figure at the end, there is not a team out there that will beat the Mets. This is the same team that gave Juan Soto a 15-year, $765 million deal following the 2024 season, outbidding the Dodgers and Blue Jays for the outfielder.

Mets Financial Might Versus Blue Jays Spend

The year before, Shohei Ohtani got a $700 million deal from the Dodgers as a two-way player. Soto got more, even though he is not a two-way unicorn like Ohtani. If the Mets want someone, they can afford an absurd contract with the potential to rise even higher. The Blue Jays also can spend big.

This is a team that has a $500 million contract on the books with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and that struck early in free agency last offseason to make a major addition. Toronto has shown it is willing to be a massive bidder for top free agents, but the Blue Jays face challenges in luring stars north of the border. Toronto arguably would be the more interesting landing spot for Skubal.

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Blue Jays Recent Performance And Challenges

In 2025, the Blue Jays made it to Game 7 of the World Series and were just a few outs away from knocking out the Dodgers before things took a turn for the worse. Toronto took a big step back in 2026 after falling to the Dodgers in seven games in the 2025 World Series. In 2026, the Blue Jays went 79-83 in large part because the rotation was injured all year and Toronto could not hit homers.

Pairing Skubal with Dylan Cease would arguably provide the sport's best pitching duo. Imagine a rotation featuring Skubal, Cease, Jose Soriano, Trey Yesavage and either Jose Berrios or Cody Ponce. That would be the best rotation in baseball on paper. All three of these teams competed for Juan Soto's services following the 2024 season and the Mets ultimately outbid the other two to land the outfielder on a 15-year, $765 million deal.

The Blue Jays have also been active in free agency, including David Bednar accepting the Yankees' $23 million qualifying offer and Dustin May signing a $52.5 million deal with the White Sox. The Dodgers and Blue Jays are competing again like it is the 2025 World Series. It certainly sounds like we are going to hear a lot more about Skubal and the Mets and Blue Jays before all is said and done and pen is put to paper.