Tarik Skubal and New York Mets finalize $450 million, 9-year contract, record for a pitcher
Tarik Skubal, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, has finalized a record $450 million, nine-year contract with the New York Mets
, the two-time Cy Young Award winner who was this offseason’s top free agent, finalized his $450 million, nine-year contract with theSkubal's contract includes $30 million in deferred money: $5 million of his $45 million signing bonus and $25 million in salaries payable from 2038-46.
His signing bonus, which is protected from a possible lockout, calls for $40 million to be paid this coming March 1, $3 million on July 1, 2037, and $2 million on July 1, 2038. New York defers $2,777,777.78 a year of his salaries. That money will be paid in a $1 million installment on July 1 in 2038 and $3 million each July 1 from 2039-46.that started in 2024.
The previous high for a pitcher’s average annual value was $43.33 million for Max Scherzer and “Tarik is an ace, and we are thrilled that he will be a Met for years to come,” Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement.
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