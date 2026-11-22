The pitcher’s deal is the fourth largest among all baseball players, trailing Juan Soto’s $765 million, Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500 million.

The two-time All-Star is 43-17 with a 2.42 ERA in 88 starts over the last four seasons, striking out 655 and walking 95 in 546 innings.

Tarik Skubal, the two-time Cy Young Award winner who was the top free agent on this offseason’s market, has agreed to record $450 million, nine-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday. ESPN has also confirmed the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Also read Tarik Skubal Agrees to Historic Nine-Year, $450 Million Deal With Mets

Skubal’s deal, averaging $50 million annually, is the largest for a pitcher, topping Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers that started in 2024. The previous high for a pitcher’s average salary was $37 million for Jacob deGrom in a $185 million, five-year contract with Texas that began in 2023. It’s the fourth largest deal among all baseball players, trailing Juan Soto’s $765 million, Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500 million.

Skubal’s agreement includes a full no-trade clause and a $45 million signing bonus that is shielded from the management lockout that threatens the 2027 season, the person said. Christian Bale goes all in as Raiders owner Al Davis in ‘Madden’ A two-time All-Star left-hander who turned 30 on Nov. 20, Skubal is 43-17 with a 2.42 ERA in 88 starts over the last four seasons, striking out 655 and walking 95 in 546 innings.

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He joins a Mets team that finished last in the NL East at 74-88 despite having baseball’s highest payroll on opening day at roughly $352 million. New York’s starters had a 4.47 ERA, ranking 23rd in the majors. Skubal will top a rotation featuring youngsters Nolan McLean and Christian Scott, with veterans Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga also under contract.

Skubal was 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA in 26 starts this year for Detroit and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him on Aug. 2 for three prospects: right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith, and outfielder Zyhir Hope. Skubal didn’t pitch for the Tigers between April 29 and June 13 because of surgery to remove a loose body in his pitching elbow.

Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache used a NanoNeedle scope 2.0 to perform the procedure, designed to speed recovery. Skubal was 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in a pair of postseason starts for the Dodgers. He beat Atlanta in a Division Series opener and lost Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against Milwaukee, allowing two runs over five innings in a 2-1 defeat. The Brewers went on to sweep the two-time defending World Series champions.

He averaged 96.8 mph with his four-seam fastball this year, down from 97.6 mph in 2025, when he won his second straight AL Cy Young Award. He threw 38% four-seamers this year, 25.6% changeups, 17.5% sinkers, 13.9% sliders and 5% curveballs. Skubal is 66-44 with a 3.02 ERA in 160 starts and three relief appearances over seven major league seasons with 1,075 strikeouts over 925 1/3 innings.