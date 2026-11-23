Two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal has agreed to a record $450 million, nine-year contract with the New York Mets, a deal that shatters the previous pitching records and includes a full no-trade clause.

Tarik Skubal has officially agreed to a record-breaking nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets, securing the largest pitching deal in Major League Baseball history. The agreement, first reported by a source familiar with the negotiations and now confirmed by the terms, averages $50 million per season. This figure completely shatters the previous record held by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, whose $325 million deal is now the second-largest in baseball history.

The deal establishes a new annual salary benchmark of $50 million, surpassing the previous high of $43.33 million set by Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. It also eclipses the prior record for average salary, which stood at $37 million under Jacob deGrom. The Mets have signaled their commitment to competing at the highest level by committing this significant financial resource to the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

Also read Tarik Skubal Agrees to Historic Nine-Year, $450 Million Deal With Mets

Skubal's contract includes a full no-trade clause and contains no opt-outs, ensuring he remains with New York for the entirety of his prime years. A substantial $45 million signing bonus is included in the deal and is specifically structured to be shielded from the management lockout that currently threatens the 2027 season. This financial protection highlights the urgency with which the Mets pursued Skubal amidst the uncertain labor environment.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who had acquired Skubal on August 2, declined to match the nine-year structure offered by New York. Los Angeles viewed the long-term commitment as too risky given Skubal's history of three elbow surgeries. Instead, the Dodgers focused on his recent performance, which included a strong showing after the trade deadline, but ultimately the nine-year guarantee proved to be the deciding factor.

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Skubal enters his new role with the Mets in elite form, having posted a 43-17 record with a 2.42 earned run average over his last 88 starts. During this dominant stretch, he struck out 655 batters while walking only 95 in 546 innings. His consistency has been remarkable, as he has maintained elite velocity and command despite dealing with occasional health issues that have required surgical interventions.

In 2026, Skubal split his season between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Dodgers after being traded in August. He finished the year with a 12-7 record and a 2.72 ERA across 26 starts. His performance for Los Angeles included two postseason appearances where he posted a 1-1 record and a 2.45 ERA. He defeated the Atlanta Braves in the Division Series before taking the loss in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The right side of Skubal's body has faced significant challenges, including a stint between April 29 and June 13 where he missed time due to surgery. Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache utilized a NanoNeedle scope 2.0 to remove a loose body from Skubal's pitching elbow. The procedure was designed to accelerate his recovery and return him to the mound as quickly as possible, showcasing the advanced medical support available to top-tier talent.

Skubal's physical metrics remain highly effective for a pitcher of his caliber. He averaged 96.8 mph with his four-seam fastball this year, a slight decrease from the 97.6 mph he recorded in 2025 when he won his second consecutive American League Cy Young Award. His pitch mix remains diverse and effective, with 38% of his pitches being four-seam fastballs, followed by 25.6% changeups, 17.5% sinkers, 13.9% sliders, and 5% curveballs.

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Over his seven major league seasons, Skubal has compiled a 66-44 record with a 3.02 ERA in 160 starts and three relief appearances. He has accumulated 1,075 strikeouts over 925 and one-third innings of work. His career trajectory has been marked by rapid ascent to the top of the pitching world, culminating in his status as the top free agent this offseason.

The Mets' investment in Skubal demonstrates owner Steve Cohen's willingness to spend heavily to contend immediately. The deal clears previous financial ceilings and signals New York's intent to remain a dominant force in the National League East. The agreement comes at a critical time, as other superstars may also be on the move before a potential lockout freezes free agency activities.

MLB and the MLBPA are currently engaged in negotiations to avoid a work stoppage. The New York Yankees have expressed hope that an agreement can be reached ahead of any lockout, which would protect the integrity of the signing period. Skubal's deal stands as the first major anchor in a winter that will likely be defined by significant roster changes and financial commitments from multiple franchises.