The New York Mets have signed two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to a nine-year, $450 million deal, the largest contract for a pitcher in MLB history. The contract includes a $45 million signing bonus and full no-trade protection.

The New York Mets have signed ace pitcher Tarik Skubal to a historic nine-year, $450 million contract, the largest ever awarded to a pitcher in Major League Baseball history.

The deal, which was reported on Sunday, will keep Skubal in New York through the 2035 season. Skubal will earn an average annual value of $50 million. The contract includes a $45 million signing bonus and full no-trade protection, and there are no opt-outs. The previous record for a pitcher was held by Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed a 12-year, $325 million deal when he arrived from the NPB.

Also read Mets Sign Tarik Skubal to Record Nine-Year, $450 Million Contract

Skubal Career Achievements And Stats

Skubal, who just turned 30, is a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, having won the award in back-to-back years in 2024 and 2025. He also won the Triple Crown in 2024 after leading the AL in wins, strikeouts, and ERA. Last season, split between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers, Skubal made 26 starts and recorded a 2.72 ERA. He struck out 186 batters in 158 2/3 innings while walking only 27.

Advertisement

He spent the first seven seasons of his career in Detroit before being traded to Los Angeles at the trade deadline after failing to agree on a long-term extension. In the postseason for the Dodgers, Skubal made two starts, surrendering three runs and four walks while striking out 14 in 11 innings. He is now set to headline the Mets' starting rotation for the foreseeable future.

The Mets have now issued the largest contracts ever for both a position player (Juan Soto, 15-year, $765 million) and a pitcher (Skubal) in MLB history. Owner Steve Cohen continues to move aggressively in the offseason as he aims to bring the franchise to World Series contention. Howie Rose, the longtime Mets radio broadcaster, had planned to retire after the 2026 season, but the team's shocking signing of Skubal on Sunday has changed the immediate future of the booth.

Rose Retirement Plan Changes

Rose, who called his final game on Sept. 20, will still have a front-row seat to the Mets' opening weekend. A ceremony honoring his time in the booth was postponed to 2027. Rose does not plan to fully step away from the Mets. He still plans to be around to emcee major events.

'I'll still be here for the ceremonies, and I don't mean the retirement ceremonies, I mean Opening Day and when we have Mets Hall of Fame Day or retire a number or have an Old Timers Day,' Rose said. In the meantime, the Mets have yet to announce who will be on the call full-time to replace Rose for Skubal's first season in blue and orange.

Advertisement

Whoever it is will have the task of calling starts for one of the best pitchers in the game. Skubal, now the owner of the largest pitcher contract in MLB history, is a two-time AL Cy Young Award winner and finished last season with a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts. Francisco Lindor and other Mets teammates reacted to the $450 million signing of Skubal.

Mets Clubhouse Reaction To Signing

The deal has energized the clubhouse and signaled the Mets' intent to compete at the highest level. Skubal's arrival gives New York a true ace at the top of the rotation. His combination of strikeout stuff and control has made him one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. The Mets are betting that he can sustain that excellence for years to come.

The contract is a milestone for pitcher compensation and further establishes Cohen's willingness to spend big. With Skubal locked up, the Mets have solidified their rotation for the long term.