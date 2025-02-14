Tariffs on Imported Flowers Threaten Valentine's Day and Beyond for US Florists

Local florists across the US face uncertainty due to the potential reimplementation of tariffs on imported cut flowers, impacting their Valentine's Day preparations and long-term business planning.

Local florists across the United States are bracing for the potential impact of tariffs on imported cut flowers, a situation that casts uncertainty over their Valentine's Day preparations and beyond. Robyn Desimone, owner of Iris & Peony in Des Moines, Iowa, relies heavily on imports from other countries to ensure a steady supply of fresh flowers for her customers.

However, the threat of tariffs, particularly those on Mexico and Canada, the primary suppliers of flowers to wholesalers, looms large. Desimone explains that tariffs would inevitably increase prices for the wholesale vendors she collaborates with, directly escalating her own costs. This, in turn, could lead to sticker shock for her customers and disrupt pre-orders for weddings scheduled for next summer. The volatile nature of the situation makes it challenging for Desimone to guarantee prices in advance, as any commitments made today could be rendered unprofitable by the time the actual orders are fulfilled.The potential consequences extend beyond price increases. Thomas Fellows, a workforce commentator, points to the possibility of supply chain disruptions caused by customs slowdowns and heightened inspections due to tariffs. This could result in reduced orders from wholesalers, ultimately forcing florists like Desimone to pass on higher costs to consumers. The ripple effects of tariffs on the floriculture industry highlight the complex interplay between global trade, domestic businesses, and the ultimate consumer experience





