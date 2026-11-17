A ProPublica report found some companies are using millions of dollars in tariff refunds to fund corporate and executive bonuses.

After the Trump administration issued tariff refunds to companies, some businesses are using the money to pay bonuses to executives, according to a new report from ProPublica.

The report analyzed thousands of securities filings and earnings calls from publicly traded companies and found that some executives stand to receive millions of dollars in bonuses tied to the refunds. Yale University’s Budget Lab estimated in a recent report that tariffs add about $900 to annual expenses for the median U.S. household, though costs vary by income. Clothing, electronics and metal goods are among the categories most affected by tariffs, according to Yale.

Also read Trump, Xi Meet This Week: Could Footwear See U.S., China Pause Trade Truce Extension a Second Time?

The Trump administration has denied that tariffs have significantly increased costs. Some companies, such as Walmart, have said they would use tariff refunds to discount merchandise. Others, including UPS and FedEx, have said they would try to pass the refunds along to consumers. RELATED STORY | Trump imposes double-digit tariffs on dozens of countries as his 10% levies are set to expire Friday But not all companies are passing all of the savings on to consumers.

ProPublica reported that TJX, the parent company of TJ Maxx and Marshalls, would use $112 million of its $331 million refund for company bonuses. Stanley Black & Decker is reportedly using a portion of its $298 million refund for corporate bonuses. Golf equipment company Titleist is also using some of its refund for bonuses, according to ProPublica. Publicly traded companies are required to disclose compensation and bonuses for top executives.

Advertisement

The federal government collected an estimated $166 billion in additional tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump last year. The Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that the Trump administration improperly used emergency powers to impose the tariffs. Some of America’s largest companies, including Walmart and Apple, paid billions of dollars in tariffs.

RELATED STORY | Trump, tariffs and health care: Takeaways from two Senate debates The refunds are going to the companies and other importers that directly paid the tariffs, not to consumers who may have faced higher prices when businesses passed those costs along.