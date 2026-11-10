Dick's Sporting Goods and Academy Sports Cut Prices Using Tariff Refunds

Academy Sports and Dick's Sporting Goods are using tariff refunds to lower prices on select items, as footwear firms report refund-boosted profits.

Dick's Sporting Goods and Academy Sports and Outdoors have begun lowering shelf prices on select items by utilizing a portion of their recent tariff refunds. This strategic move is designed to provide immediate financial relief to consumers across the United States. The decision marks a distinct shift in how footwear and sporting goods companies handle government payments.

These two major retailers are among a growing number of industry players receiving IEEPA refunds from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. While most firms use these funds for corporate purposes, Academy and Dick's are actively reinvesting in pricing strategies. This approach aims to stimulate demand and drive store traffic during a period of economic uncertainty.

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Academy Sports reported receiving $83.7 million in refunds for the second quarter ended August 1. The company adjusted pricing on many private brand products back to pre-tariff levels. CEO Steven Lawrence stated this action has already delivered value to customers and increased traffic.

Dick's Sporting Goods received $59 million in refunds plus $2.1 million in interest for the same period. CFO Navdeep Gupta confirmed the company reinvested these benefits to remain competitively priced. The funds help offset ongoing fuel and supply chain inflationary cost pressures.

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Other industry giants are applying the funds differently to strengthen their balance sheets. Nike Inc. received $302 million in its fiscal fourth quarter and expects $684 million more. The sportswear giant booked these amounts as an accounts receivable benefit rather than direct price cuts.

Deckers Brands reported a $46 million refund plus $3 million in interest for the third quarter. CFO Steven J. Fasching noted the refunds drove an earnings beat but excluded them from adjusted margin calculations. The company used the funds to reduce cost of sales and increase other income.

Genesco, parent of Journeys, received $22.5 million in refunds and plans to deploy them for growth investments. CFO Jonathan Collins described the proceeds as non-operating and aligned with capital allocation priorities. The company does not expect additional refunds beyond this amount.

On Holding AG raised its full-year outlook after receiving $63.7 million in refunds. The company expects gross profit margins around 67.5 percent including these funds. Adjusted EBITDA is projected between 21.0 percent and 21.5 percent for the year.

Steven Madden Ltd used its $92.1 million refund primarily to pay down debt. CFO Zine Mazouz indicated only about $1 million in potential refunds remains outstanding. The firm focused on strengthening its financial position rather than retail pricing.

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Weyco Group received $18.6 million so far toward a total claim of $19.3 million. The parent of Florsheim and Nunn Bush awaits final approval for the remaining balance. The timing of the last payment depends on U.S. Customs processing.

Shoe Station Group expects to collect approximately $1.2 million in the second half of fiscal 2026. The parent of Shoe Carnival submitted initial claims in July. The company will record these refunds only upon collection.

Boot Barn reported a $14.7 million refund in the first quarter and expects further benefits later in the year. The company anticipates merchandise margin expansion driven significantly by these payments. Management highlighted the positive impact on diluted EPS.

The parent of Famous Footwear and Stuart Weitzman received $57.4 million in refunds. CFO Daniel Karpet allocated most of this to cost of sales reductions. The remainder was recorded as related interest income.

Consumer impact varies widely across the sector. Only a few retailers are passing savings directly to shoppers. Most companies prioritize margin expansion and debt reduction. This trend reflects broader corporate responses to trade policy changes.