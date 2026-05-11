Targeted attack on councillor's Ferrari in Oldham

Kamran Ghafoor, a councillor whose Ferrari was smashed up while attending the election count in Oldham, said the attack was a 'political vendetta'. The councillor feels threatened in TikTok videos by people who wanted to stand for office. He strongly denies claims he is gaining financially from his position, saying he donates his £12,000 councillor allowance to various charities.

A councillor whose Ferrari was smashed up while he attended the election count in Oldham said the ' targeted attack ' was a ' political vendetta ', leaving him at least £10,000 in debt.

The incident in The Loom comes amid the town's history of racial tension, alleged intimidatory threats, links to grooming gangs, and social media disinformation campaigns. Oldham itself has been divided as the town's Asian vote has abandoned Labour while growing in power, and the Greater Manchester town's white population has fallen from 91 per cent to 68 per cent in just over 30 years.

The town is also at the centre of a grooming gang scandal, which is the subject of an inquiry that launched last month





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Camran Ghafoor Ferrari Targeted Attack Political Vendetta Islamic Group Of Oldham Reform Party Political Tension Racial Tension Intimidatory Threats Grooming Gangs Social Media Disinformation Campaigns Oldham Town Centre Pavements Council Bulk Waste Removals Criminal Attack Targeted Attacks

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