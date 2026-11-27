After Thanksgiving comes one of the biggest shopping days of the holiday season, Black Friday, and stores across the Chicago area will have special hours to mark the occasion.

Many stores and malls will open early and stay open later Friday, some even starting the shopping festivities before the sun comes up. Deals are everywhere this time of year, but how do you know if you’re actually saving money?

NBC 5 Responds’ PJ Randhawa explains. After Thanksgiving comes one of the biggest shopping days of the holiday season, Black Friday, and stores across the Chicago area will have special hours to mark the occasion. Many stores and malls will open early and stay open later Friday, some even starting the shopping festivities before the sun comes up.

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For those already thinking about where to shop first, there are plenty of options, from home decor and big-box retailers to hardware stores and more. Chicago Ridge Mall - Chicago Ridge - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.Fox Valley Mall - Aurora - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets - Michigan City - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.Oakbrook Center - Oak Brook - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.Southlake Mall - Merrillville, Indiana - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.Westfield Old Orchard - Skokie - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.