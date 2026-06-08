Target voluntarily recalls some baby wipes due to potential contamination

Target is recalling a number of baby wipes due to a potential bacterial contamination.

Recalled wipes include Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes in 20-count, 72-count, 216-count, 800-count, and 1200-count packages, as well as Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes in 72-count, 216-count, and 800-count packages.

They were sold both in Target stores across the U.S. and on Target's website. According to a Target announcement shared by the Food and Drug Administration Friday, the company said it received complaints about the wipes getting discolored. After testing from the FDA, some product samples contained the presence of Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli bacteria, naturally occurring bacteria that can cause illness in humans and pose a higher risk to children.

"The products are predominantly used on newborns, infants, and young children, who are particularly vulnerable to opportunistic infection due to their immature immune systems," Target said in its announcement. "In healthy individuals, use of the product on skin with minor lesions will more likely result in local infections, whereas in immunocompromised individuals, newborns, infants and young children, the infection is more likely to spread into the bloodstream, potentially leading to life-threatening sepsis or pneumonia.

" In the recall notice, Target said both it and the wipes manufacturer, Sapro Temizlik Urunleri, have received "a number of consumer complaints and adverse event reports alleging product discoloration and symptoms such as skin irritation, eye irritation, and infections potentially associated with the use of the product. "In a statement to ABC News, a Target spokesperson said, "We care deeply about the safety of our guests and our products.

Out of an abundance of caution, Target has voluntarily recalled Up&Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes and Up&Up Fresh Cucumber Baby Wipes. For additional information, including refunds and impacted product information, please view the Anyone with recalled wipes is being advised to stop using the products immediately. Customers can return them to any Target store for a full refund and can reach out to Target Guest Relations for more information at 1-800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily.

A full list of recalled wipes, their item numbers, UPC numbers, manufacturing codes and expiration dates can be found in the FDA10-year-old boy and driver killed in crash involving fire engine in Hemet





ABC7 / 🏆 67. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Target baby wipes recalled for serious bacteria riskFDA testing found a potentially dangerous bacteria in samples of various Up & Up baby wipes after Target and the manufacturer received complaints.

Read more »

Target issues recall for bacteria-contaminated baby wipesTarget is doing a voluntary recall of its Up & Up Baby Wipes because they had several customer complaints, which led to an FDA investigation and Target voluntarily recalling the wipes, which ca…

Read more »

Target voluntarily recalling 2 types of baby wipes over contamination concernsTarget is voluntarily recalling two types of baby wipes due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with bacteria that may cause "serious and life-threatening infections," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday.

Read more »

Target Recalls Up & Up Baby Wipes Over Bacterial Contamination RiskTarget has voluntarily recalled multiple lots of Up & Up baby wipes due to potential contamination with harmful bacteria that could cause serious infections, especially in infants and young children.

Read more »