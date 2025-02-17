Target's Presidents' Day Sale: 20+ Must-Have Deals

We rounded up the best deals on Target's Presidents' Day Sale, so grab your shopping list and get ready to save! From cute and functional kitchen gadgets to stylish home decor and gifts for everyone on your list, these deals are too good to miss.

And now with Presidents' Day weekend, Target is having a sale, because toys are always welcome in a house full of kids — especially ones that are both cute and educational! This is great for guiding kids to use their creativity as they rebuild different train configurations for hours on end, so that you can finally work in peace, whether you're in a bustling office or in a busy WFH situation. These are also amazing for getting in the zone at the gym, or for enjoying a podcast during your day off. You can also use this to air fry practically anything, from chicken wings to kale chips, and it even has the ability to broil, roast, and dehydrate your meals! 'It is the perfect size for a whole chicken and anything else that you want to cook! I love this XL air fryer!' This dress is so cute and flattering — that's practically made for a night out with the girlies. Just pair it with your favorite strappy sandals or boots and watch as you turn every head you encounter. 'I absolutely love this dress on. I bought the red originally and loved it so much I ordered the blue. The fit is perfect if you are a curvy girl!' This electric toothbrush will polish up your teeth and remove up to 10 times more plaque than your manual toothbrush! It also comes with eight head replacements for over two years of brushing — ain't that neat? 'Love this toothbrush! Feels like it actually whitens my teeth! I’ve noticed a difference and it’s only day 2!' This essential oil diffuser is great for any time of day or night. You can use it during the day to let the outdoors in with bright pine scents or help lull you to sleep at night with soothing lavender aromas. This eyeshadow palette comes with a great mix of cool and warm colors, matte and shimmery finishes so that you can transition from day to night in a flash. 'really good quality for the price!! really happy with this and I’ll be ordering more stuff from this brand' This rock painting kit will take precedence over all crafting activities that are already in your kid's collection. This comes with everything they need to paint rocks however they please — aliens, unicorns, and puppies all suffice. The best part? They get to display it in their room *and* enjoy their art even if they're still a bit awake after bed time! This firestick is the best one I have owned. It’s fast and I have had no buffering problems with the internet. I love the screensaver too. This blender is easy to clean *and* comes with a blend-and-go cup! This is perfect for all your blending needs, whether you're pureeing large batches of soup, or making a protein shake after a good workout. 'Blender cup is a great bonus. I use it almost daily. It’s easy to take apart and clean. Perfect for my daily smoothies. I’ve had it a couple of months, and no complaints!' This security camera comes with head-to-toe visability, because though you can't ever put a price on safety, this deal is still pretty sweet. This is perfect for people who want the inside scoop on what's going on around their home — even if they're miles away. This diamond-reinforced nonstick pan is so durable, you can use your favorite metal utensils with it since it's reinforced with literal diamonds to boost performance. This pan also: 1) has a sturdy grip handle for the perfect French omelette flip 2) can withstand the broiler or oven up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit *and* 3) is dishwasher-safe. Basically, it's all your pan dreams wrapped up in one great deal. 'Best pan on the market!! Just follow the care instructions and it will last forever! Did I mentioned that it is so beautiful! Fancy and functional!' This everlasting flower arrangement is perfect for your desk at work (or as a gift for someone else's desk at work!) 'This is such a lightweight tool that I packed for a two week trip. My hair was soft and smooth AND I didn’t have to pack a curling iron, flat iron and hairdryer.' This storage bin is both stylish and functional, because there isn't a law stating that organization must look bland. Spruce up your kid's room with this fun number while keeping all their toys and blankies in one place. This skincare set is basically your new skincare routine wrapped up in a box! This line focuses on helping to brighten dull skin and helping to restore moisture to dry skin. Plus, it comes with a full-size eye cream! This pair of heated slippers so that you can be greeted by warm faces *and* warm toesies whenever you look at your feet. Oh, and it has traction to make sure you don't slip and slide when you're perusing the house! This interactive night light is just as much for adults as it is for kids.





