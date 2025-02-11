Target's Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker Deal: Over $30 Off

Target is offering a substantial discount on the popular Ninja Creami ice cream maker, bringing the price down by over $30. This limited-time deal allows shoppers to snag this viral kitchen gadget that transforms frozen bases into delicious treats like ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes, and more.

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker is currently in stock at Target and is marked down by over $30. Target has reduced prices on a wide range of small appliances this week, including significant savings on the popular viral brand Ninja. This week, the retail giant has discounted the Creami, a kitchen gadget that transforms frozen solid bases into ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes, and more with the touch of a button.

Ninja's Creamify Technology allows the Creami to break down a uniformly frozen block into an incredibly smooth, creamy texture in minutes. Whether you're looking for something healthy or sweet, this CREAMI will create the frozen treat of your dreams. The machine is completely customizable for keto, low sugar, and dairy-free options. Simply prep your base, freeze overnight, process, and enjoy.Containers, lids, and the paddle are top-rack dishwasher safe.





