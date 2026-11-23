Shop TODAY contributor Melissa Garcia shares top deals from the savings event.

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The weeklong deal event runs Nov. 22 to 29 with steep discounts on national brands as well as popular Target collections. To help spotlight the best deals from the massive sale, we tapped Shop TODAY contributor Melissa Garcia to share top discounts across categories — up to 56% off. From cozy winter fashion to kitchen upgrades for holiday entertaining and even an under-$80 smart TV, there’s something for everyone on your list .

Also read The Best Home Decor Deals in Anthropologie’s Black Friday Sale Make Great Under-$50 Gifts

Shop Garcia’s Target Black Friday Sale picks below, plus more impressive deals that have our editors’ attention. And check back in later this week — Target will drop additional Black Friday weekend deals on Nov. 26, according to aGarcia loves Target’s All in Motion line, and for Black Friday, everything in the collection is 40% off.

According to her, the brand offers some of the best activewear at incredibly affordable prices, with pieces that are great for working out but cute enough for everyday wear. Her pick is this quilted jacket, which is reversible, giving you two looks in one. Plus, it’s easy to throw on with jeans, leggings or sweats for an effortlessly casual and cozy outfit. For bottoms, Garcia loves these cotton-blend joggers.

Not only are they “so comfortable,” she notes that the wider leg gives them a more elevated look than your typical sweatpants. Plus, they’re available in a wide range of sizes, from XS-4X.For the guys, this microfleece vest is a great layering piece. It offers warmth without the bulk, thanks to its lightweight feel, and pairs easily with a light sweater or performance long-sleeve shirt. Speaking of, he’ll love this athletic shirt.

It’s versatile enough to wear to the gym or while running errands, making it a great everyday staple for a casual, laid-back look. The guys also deserve a sweatpants refresh, and this cotton-blend pair, which come in standard and big sizes, make for a cozy holiday gift. This versatile 2-in-1 coffee maker brews everything from a single hot or iced cup to a full 12-cup carafe and includes customizable settings.

Garcia loves this Cuisinart coffee maker because it offers the best of both worlds. While she’s been gravitating toward traditionally brewed coffee lately, she says there’s something to be said for the convenience of a single-serve cup. Luckily, this machine does both, with a 12-cup coffee maker on one side and a single-serve option on the other. Whether you need a quick cup before heading out or a full pot when entertaining, you’re covered.

It even has a setting for brewing over ice. Plus, it’s programmable, so you can wake up to freshly brewed coffee. Right now it’s on sale for more than $100 off! This 360° rotating metal carousel neatly organizes up to 36 K-Cup pods while keeping your favorite coffee and tea options within easy reach.

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If your machine doesn’t need an upgrade, other parts of your coffee station might. This rotating carousel holds up to 36 coffee pods, keeping them neatly organized and easy to grab whenever you need a caffeine fix. It makes a great gift for a coffee lover, too, especially while it’s 25% off. This three-tier sauce fountain creates a continuous cascade of chocolate, cheese or savory sauces for easy dipping at gatherings and events.

Garcia can’t wait to bring out this chocolate fountain for holiday parties, including Thanksgiving! With a three-tier design that melts and circulates chocolate, it’s perfect for dipping strawberries, marshmallows, pretzels and more. And it’s not just for sweet treats — you can also fill it with savory sauces like nacho cheese or barbecue sauce. It’s a fun, interactive addition to any gathering, and at under $20, it’s a sweet deal, too.

This dino figure features 100+ different sounds and reactions as well as makes a great gift for both boys and girls. Sometimes the hardest part of gifting a toy is getting it out of the packaging, but with this interactive dinosaur — which was aaward winner — that’s part of the fun! Kids can tap on the egg to help it hatch, then watch as their very own baby T-Rex emerges.

And the fun doesn’t stop there: With over 100 sounds and reactions, kids can even train their new dinosaur. It’s a fun gift for the dino lover on your list! A smart TV for under $80? Now that’s the kind of Black Friday deal Garcia loves!

This 43-inch TV has Roku built right in, so you can access all your favorite streaming apps without needing an additional device. It also features Full HD picture quality and Dolby Audio for an enhanced viewing experience. Whether you’re upgrading an old TV or adding one to your bedroom, guest room or college apartment, it’s an affordable pick. Socks are a classic stocking stuffer for good reason — everyone needs them!

And at 40% off, these come out to less than $1 per pair, making them an especially budget-friendly pick. Once winter rolls around, layering is key, and this mock neck is a versatile option to have on hand. Its nylon-spandex athletic blend makes it great for cold-weather activities, whether you’re skiing or heading out for a brisk walk.

But the mock-neck silhouette is equally suited to everyday wear, making it easy to layer under a blazer or wear on its own. Colder weather is here, which means it’s time to stock up on winter wardrobe essentials. Luckily, you don’t have to spend much to find a practical beanie. This one comes in multiple colors and is currently under $15.

This lightweight microfleece vest is a versatile layering piece for pre- and post-workout warmups, recreational sports or everyday wear. It has a soft, fuzzy feel with enough stretch to move comfortably, and comes in under $20. These sleek joggers, versatile enough for the gym, travel or everyday wear, are made from a soft, comfortable double-knit blend and feature a high-rise waist with a regular fit, according to the brand.

These ultra-high-rise leggings feature an athletic fit designed to keep you comfortable through any workout, while the moisture-wicking, quick-drying finish helps keep you cool and dry, per the brand. They also offer UPF 50+ sun protection, making them a great option for outdoor activities. These pointed-toe tall boots feature a sleek silhouette with a low block heel and cushioned insole for comfortable and stylish wear.

These elevated, suede-like boots boast a sleek pointed toe and 1.5-inch block heel, bringing an effortless elegance to any outfit. With these, you don’t have to compromise comfort to feel dressed up for upcoming holiday parties. These solid-colored men’s joggers are made with quick-drying, moisture-wicking fabric to help keep you cool and comfortable through a range of activities. They feature an athletic fit, mid-rise silhouette and full elastic waistband for easy movement, per the brand.

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Garcia loves a multifunctional appliance, especially one that can replace several gadgets and free up valuable kitchen counter space. This Cuisinart gadget previously featured on TODAY does just that, packing seven appliances into one! It can air fry, bake, toast and more, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen. It’s also surprisingly spacious: You can fit a 12-inch pizza, toast six slices of bread or even roast a whole chicken.

With the holidays approaching, Garcia notes that having extra oven space can be a game-changer when cooking for a crowd. If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on a 40-ounce tumbler, but don’t want to break the bank on a name brand option, this All in Motion pick is perfect, especially while it’s under $10!

Whether for your skin care products or a desk supply of sodas, we think this tiny, six-can fridge is worth your while, especially at 33% off. During the holiday season, having a slow cooker on hand can save some much-needed stovetop space. I recently used this one for mulled wine and it worked like a charm — allowing the drink to simmer all evening without using a single burner.

As Garcia puts it, once you try nugget ice, you won’t want to go back. This Frigidaire ice maker produces chewable, restaurant-style nugget ice, with the first batch ready in as little as 10 to 15 minutes, per the brand. It can make up to 44 pounds of ice per day, too! No plumbing is required — simply add water, plug it in and you’re ready to go.

With holiday entertaining on the horizon, Garcia loves having a steady supply of ice on hand without the hassle of filling ice trays or making last-minute trips to buy bags. This posable figure set features iconic Toy Story characters, perfect for fans and storytelling, and even includes one of the newest additions to the family, Forky!

If your kids have seen the latest Toy Story, they’ll be eager to open this six-piece set, which comes with Woody, Buzz, Rex, Slinky, Jessie and the latest addition, Forky! With hundreds of five-star reviews, you can trust that the figurines hold up. The retailer's Black Friday Sale runs from Nov. 22 to 29, with discounts up to 50% off thousands of items and even more deals dropping on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

Yes, starting Nov. 29 and running through Dec. 23, Target store hours are being temporarily extended for the holiday season. These hours vary by store location. To find specific hours for your local Target, useYes, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee. If you buy an item at Target between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24, 2026, and find it at a lower price at Target later in the season, the retailer will match the lower price.

Find more details, including terms and restrictions,The first 100 eligible shoppers at each Target store on Black Friday, Nov. 27, will receive a gift card worth $25, $50 or $100, with one lucky shopper at each location scoring a $1,000 gift card. Tickets will be distributed starting approximately one hour before stores open at 6 a.m. local time and must be redeemed at an in-store event cart within the first hour of opening.

We combed through hundreds of deals during the 2026 Target Black Friday Sale event, identifying expert recommendations from previous reporting on Shop TODAY, products previouslyFor sponsored content, the Shop TODAY editorial team independently chooses products to recommend that are sold by the retailer . The retailer does not review or approve the content.

Our team features a range of qualified experts and contributors in our broadcast segments to reveal the latest in trends, remarkable sale events and all things shopping across a variety of categories. Products were independently chosen by members of the Shop TODAY team along with Melissa Garcia.is a Shop TODAY lifestyle and fashion contributor. She has experience working on national brand campaigns, appearing on major television broadcasts and hosting fashion events for commerce destinations.

With a relatable approach and her own eye-catching personal style, Garcia has become a go-to fashion resource in American media.feature allows users to manually select their favorite publishers and news outlets for a more customizable experience tailored directly to the reader. Once you’ve opted to receive our content, you’ll begin seeing more of our recent and trending articles displayed within your Top Stories news feed..

” Once the box is checked and you’ve refreshed the page, Shop TODAY content will start appearing in your feed. Erica Marrison is an associate editor at Shop TODAY, where she covers fashion, beauty, deals and more. She joined the team in 2023, contributing to a range of franchises, including Shop This List, which was a finalist for a 2024 Digiday Award.