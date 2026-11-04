Target rivals Costco’s food court with new snack bar — but some shoppers say they missed the mark

Target is taking a shot at Costco’s iconic food court with new NYC offering.

after recently rolling out a brand new, in-store snack bar in NYC. The Minnesota-based retailer did a major rebrand at its SoHo location — complete with a new grab-and-go section.

But don’t get too comfortable; the snack bar will not have any tables and chairs — or any place to sit and eat like the setup at Costco. Instead,is zeroing in on hungry shoppers by offering quick bites from popular brands like Wilde and Cadootz — at low prices.section will only be in the SoHo location as the chain aims to bring a “New York-inspired food market” to hungry, Bullseye shoppers.

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“With Target SoHo’s transformation complete, we’re bringing that joy of discovery to every corner of the store, turning everyday essentials into moments of inspiration and giving guests something new to love with every Target run,” chief brand officer Michelle Mesenburg saidCostco shoppers may not be too impressed. The Target space is too small to make an entire food court with a kitchen setup that is ready for cooking.

So, if you’re looking for the iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda combo or a number of other hot and fresh faves — Costco is your best bet. However, the retail behemoth is trying to attract a different customer. The Target space is too small to make an entire food court with a kitchen set up and ready for cooking“We want to make Target not just a place to shop, but a destination for busy families,” Fiddelke said.

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“Our guests want more than just a place to shop — they want to feel inspired, discover something new and find great style, design and value in the products they shop for every day,” Mesenburg said. The Downtown location will also give shoppers a newly designed food and beverage that is renovated to look like a modern city market or grocery store.

Target has also added what it’s calling the Bullseye Loft — a spot in the store featuring products for the home featuring the home brand Threshold. The remodel is not sitting well with shoppers as loyal fans flooded Facebook with their takes. Despite the brand spending a fortune on the place, shoppers didn’t approve.

“Feels a bit like being whooshed through a human artery at the Target store in Soho, no? ”The Target space is too small to make an entire food court with a kitchen set up and ready for cooking