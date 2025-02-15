Target Restocks Ninja SLUSHi at Best Price Yet

Target has restocked the popular Ninja SLUSHi, making it available again to consumers at the best price seen in 2025. The frozen drink maker is priced at $300 and is currently the only retailer offering this price. The Ninja Swirl by CREAMi is also in stock and recommended for families due to its unique RapidChill technology.

It features innovative RapidChill technology that swirls fruit juice, milk, seltzer, soda, and other liquids around a chilling cylinder, creating smooth, ice-cold drinks without the need for ice. The CREAMi can keep beverages at their peak temperature and texture for up to 12 hours thanks to its XL capacity and refillable design.The availability of both the SLUSHi and CREAMi at Target offers consumers a chance to purchase these highly sought-after appliances. The SLUSHi is available for store pickup in select locations and shipping by next week.





