Target Recalls Up & Up Baby Wipes Over Bacterial Contamination Risk

Target has voluntarily recalled multiple lots of Up & Up baby wipes due to potential contamination with harmful bacteria that could cause serious infections, especially in infants and young children.

Target has announced a voluntary recall of several lots of its Up & Up fragrance-free and fresh cucumber scented baby wipes after testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration identified the presence of potentially harmful bacteria.

The bacteria, which can cause serious infections, is particularly dangerous for newborns, infants, and young children whose immune systems are still developing. The recall, posted by the FDA on Friday, follows customer complaints about product discoloration and reports of adverse effects including skin irritation, eye irritation, and infections that may be linked to the wipes.

Target stated that it cares deeply about the safety of its guests and its products, and that the recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution. The company is cooperating with the FDA and the manufacturer, Sapro Temizlik Urunleri, to investigate the issue. Consumers are urged to stop using the affected wipes immediately and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

The recall covers multiple package sizes of Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes, including 20-count, 72-count, 216-count, 800-count, and 1,200-count packages, as well as Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes in 72-count, 216-count, and 800-count packages. All recalled products were sold at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com. According to the FDA, the affected fragrance-free wipes were manufactured between November 7, 2025, and May 5, 2026, with expiration dates from May 10, 2028, to November 5, 2028.

The cucumber-scented wipes were manufactured on December 29 and 30, 2025, with expiration dates from June 29, 2028, to June 30, 2028. Health officials have warned that the bacteria found in the wipes can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening infections. While healthy individuals who use the contaminated wipes on skin with minor cuts or abrasions may develop localized infections, immunocompromised individuals, newborns, and infants are at higher risk.

In these vulnerable groups, the infection could spread into the bloodstream and potentially cause sepsis or pneumonia. The recall is a reminder of the importance of product safety standards for items used on sensitive populations. Target has set up a dedicated customer service line at 1-800-440-0680 for consumers seeking additional information. The company said it will continue to investigate the matter in coordination with the manufacturer and the FDA.

This recall highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining quality control in consumer goods, especially those intended for infants and young children. Parents and caregivers are advised to check their supplies and stop using any products that match the recalled lot numbers. The FDA has not yet released a complete list of complaints but noted that reports are under investigation. This action by Target demonstrates a proactive approach to consumer safety, though it raises questions about the manufacturing processes of contracted suppliers.

For now, the company is focused on removing potentially hazardous products from stores and online channels. Full refunds are available with no receipt required, easing the burden on consumers who may have purchased these wipes weeks or months ago. The recall serves as a critical alert for families who rely on these products for everyday hygiene needs





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Target Recall Up & Up Baby Wipes Bacterial Contamination Infant Safety FDA Warning

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