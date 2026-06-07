Target recalls baby wipes over risk of ‘life-threatening’ bacterial infections

Target is recalling baby wipes that may be contaminated with bacteria that can cause serious and life-threatening infections in young children.

Target is voluntarily recalling its Up & Up Fragrance Free and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes after receiving complaints about the wipes getting discolored.

Testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later revealed the presence of bacteria that may result in serious and life-threatening infections in babies and young children. Target says it has received complaints of eye and skin irritation as well as some infections associated with the use of the wipes. The recalled wipes were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com. Customers should immediately stop using the wipes and return them to Target for a full refund.

The impacted fragrance-free wipes were sold in 20-and 72-count pouches, a bundle of three 72-count pouches and 100-count pouches packaged in 800-count and 1,200-count boxes. They have expiration dates between May 10, 2028, through November 5, 2028. The cucumber scented wipes were sold in 72-count pouches, a bundle of three 72-count pouches and 100-count pouches packaged in 800-count boxes. They have expiration dates between June 29, 2028, through June 30, 2028.

Customers can call Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central daily for more information. Daleville man sentenced to 35 years in prison for role as major drug ring leaderFamily buries boy killed in alleged domestic violence incident while mother remains hospitalizedFrom unfilled gas tanks to fewer frills, retailers see US consumers rethink their spending12 people injured, 2 critically, in mass shooting near Ohio street festival





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Target Recall Target Recalls Baby Wipes Target Baby Wipes Baby Wipes Recall Up & Up Baby Wipes Bacteria Contamination Bacterial Infection FDA

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