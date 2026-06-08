Target Recalls Baby Wipes Due to Potential Microbial Contamination

Target has issued a voluntary recall of Up & Up Fragrance Free and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes due to concerns of potential microbial contamination. The FDA has found Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli in the products, which may result in serious and life-threatening infections, particularly in newborns, infants, and young children.

Target is voluntarily recalling popular baby wipes that are sold nationwide and online, due to concerns of potential microbial contamination , the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) Target issued a recall of Up & Up Fragrance Free and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes after complaints from customers about product discoloration and after the FDA tested the products and found Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli.

The use of products contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli may result in serious and life-threatening infections. The products are predominantly used on newborns, infants, and young children, who are particularly vulnerable to opportunistic infection due to their immature immune systems.

In healthy individuals, use of the product on skin with minor lesions will more likely result in local infections, whereas in immunocompromised individuals, newborns, infants and young children, the infection is more likely to spread into the bloodstream, potentially leading to life-threatening sepsis or pneumonia. The FDA said the recalled Fragrance Free Baby Wipes have a manufacturing date code of November 07, 2025 to May 5, 2026 and expiration dates between May 10, 2028 through November 5, 2028.

The agency said the recalled Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes have a manufacturing date code of December 29, 2025 to December 30, 2025 and expiration dates between June 29, 2028 through June 30, 2028. Target and the manufacturer of the wipes, Sapro Temizlik Urunleri, have received a number of consumer complaints and adverse event reports alleging product discoloration and symptoms of skin irritation, eye irritation, and infections.

The FDA recommended consumers immediately stop using the recalled baby wipes and return them to any Target location for a full refund. Consumers are able to contact Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central daily for more information





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Target Baby Wipes Recall Microbial Contamination FDA

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