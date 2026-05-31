Target Opens Massive Food Distribution Center in Thornton to Boost Grocery Sales

Target's new 500,000-square-foot food distribution center in Thornton, Colorado, will serve 130 stores across 11 states, reducing delivery times and improving freshness. The facility employs 380 workers and supports the retailer's strategy to compete with Walmart and other grocery leaders by streamlining supply chains and offering healthier products.

Target Corp. is making a bold move to strengthen its grocery business with the opening of a massive food distribution center in Thornton, Colorado. The facility, which began operations this week, is designed to streamline the supply chain for fresh and frozen foods across an 11-state region.

With over half a million square feet of refrigerated space, the center will serve 130 Target locations, significantly reducing the time perishable items spend in transit. Previously, products like Palisade peaches might travel from Grand Junction to a distribution hub in Texas before returning to Colorado stores. Now, they can be shipped directly via Interstate 70, cutting delivery times and improving freshness.

The facility also allows vendors to consolidate deliveries at a single point rather than multiple warehouses, reducing logistics costs. The temperature inside most of the facility is kept at a constant 34 degrees Fahrenheit, while the freezer section operates at a bone-chilling minus 15 degrees. Workers in the freezer area must endure extreme cold, but the company emphasizes safety and training. The center will employ 380 people, with hourly wages ranging from $15 to $24.

Many employees work four 10-hour shifts, giving them three days off each week. Target already employs 9,300 people across Colorado, including at a dry goods facility in Pueblo and a sorting center in Denver. Existing employees have been offered the chance to transfer to the new Thornton location, and the company has hired individuals from diverse backgrounds, focusing on thorough onboarding and safety protocols.

This expansion is part of Target's broader strategy to compete with grocery giants like Walmart, Kroger, and Costco. Walmart, which commands nearly a fifth of U.S. grocery sales, has long used a hub-and-spoke distribution model to efficiently move perishable goods. Target historically relied on third-party distributors, which added costs and complexity. Over the past four years, Target has built three new distribution hubs, and Thornton is its largest yet.

The company is also revamping its food offerings to cater to health-conscious consumers. It has reformulated its Good & Gather brand to reduce artificial colors and sugar, and is offering exclusive products like a Wild Berry version of Froot Loops made without synthetic dyes. By improving supply chain efficiency and product quality, Target aims to evolve from a fill-in grocery option to a primary shopping destination for fresh and healthy food





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