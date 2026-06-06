Target issues recall for bacteria-contaminated baby wipes

Target is doing a voluntary recall of its Up & Up Baby Wipes because they had several customer complaints, which led to an FDA investigation and Target voluntarily recalling the wipes, which ca…

The baby wipes, which were sold at multiple Target locations and online, may have antibiotic-resistant Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli. The retail chain voluntarily issued the recall on June 4, according to the announcement, after Target and the manufacturer of the wipes, Sapro Temizlik Urunleri, received several customer complaints associated with the product’s use, such as product discoloration and symptoms such as skin or eye irritation, according to the FDA .

The agency conducted product investigations that led to the discovery of the bacteria. Burkholderia is a group of bacteria that can cause infections in healthcare settings.

The bacteria can be “resistant to antibiotics, making them difficult to treat,” Newborns, infants and young children are particularly vulnerable to infection due to their immature immune systems, along with immunocompromised individuals, and those with chronic lung diseases, particularly cystic fibrosis, are at highest risk of infection with B. cepacia complex or Bcc, said the announcement. The bacteria is not a threat to healthy individuals, but in vulnerable groups, the infection is “more likely to spread into the blood stream, potentially leading to life-threatening sepsis or pneumonia,” per the FDA.

The Fragrance Free Baby Wipes have a manufacturing date code of Nov. 07, 2025 to May 5, 2026 and expiration dates between May 10, 2028 through Nov. 5, 2028. The Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes have a manufacturing code from Dec. 29, 2025 to Dec. 30, 2025, and expiration dates from June 29, 2028 through June 30, 2028. Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the product and return it to any Target store for a full refund.

“We care deeply about the safety of our guests and our products. Out of an abundance of caution, Target has voluntarily recalled Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Baby Wipes. ” Consumers can contact Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily for more information.





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Baby Bacteria Cdc Fda Infections Recalls Target

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