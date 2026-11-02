Target Implements Lottery System For Pokemon TCG Sales

Target officially launches a lottery system for Pokemon TCG products to combat scalpers. This move by The Pokemon Company expands anti-scalping measures to US retail, affecting booster pack availability for consumers.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has introduced a new lottery system at Target stores, making it more difficult for consumers to purchase popular products like booster packs. This operational change was implemented across Target storefronts to address the ongoing issue of resellers buying up inventory for profit.

Officially Live Anti-Scalping Measures

The Pokemon Company, working in collaboration with retail partners, has issued measures against scalpers globally. These initiatives include purchase limits on certain products, with restrictions varying by the specific store location. At Pokemon Centers, customers may also need to participate in a lottery to determine eligibility for purchasing a select number of booster packs.

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Expansion To Western Markets

While this lottery system has been applied to a few stores in Western markets previously, it is now officially being expanded further. According to a new report by Polygon, Target stores have effectively started using a lottery system for the sale of Pokemon Trading Card Game products. Rumors about such measures had circulated for a long time, but the system is now officially live on Target's website.

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Impact On Consumer Purchases

This lottery system serves as a means of tackling the scalper issue, although it does not fully impede scalpers from making purchases at all. The move adds complexity to acquiring products like booster packs moving forward. Shoppers must now navigate additional steps to secure official merchandise, shifting the dynamics of in-store and online retail for the franchise.

Future Of Retail Distribution

The implementation at Target signals a broader trend in how major retailers are handling high-demand collectibles. As the primary publishing company, The Pokemon Company continues to adjust distribution strategies to prioritize genuine fans over commercial resellers. This ongoing effort aims to stabilize the market and ensure fairer access to the cards for dedicated players and collectors.