Target Has the Cutest $30 Kansas City Chiefs Game-Day Shirts

Shop Kansas City Chiefs women's shirts and tops at Target, including cropped jerseys, vintage-inspired graphic tees, baby tees, and more.

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Kate Hudson’s Go-To Hair Brand Is Now at Target Beauty Studio—These Are the Products We Can’t Live WithoutAll products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.and stayed for the game, or are just there for the game-day snacks and good vibes, your outfit doesn’t have to be boring.

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You don’t have to reach for another oversized jersey or head-to-toe team gear. From vintage-inspired graphic tees and cropped jerseys to fitted baby tees and relaxed Champion styles,just made it easier to find fan gear. The retailer recently introduced more than 1,600 new and remodeled Fan Shops nationwide, bringing together officially licensed apparel, accessories, and gear for fans of teams across eight major sports leagues.

The assortment includes familiar names like Champion, along with exclusive adult apparel from Champion and select styles from The Wild Collective. Even better, you canwithout spending a fortune — more than half of the Fan Shop assortment is under $25, and nearly 90% rings in at under $50.

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So whether you’re looking for a classic Chiefs graphic tee or a cropped jersey with a little more personality, you can find something to wear on game day without blowing your budget.that deserve a spot in your game-day wardrobe. From laid-back graphic tees to cropped jerseys, there’s a little something for every kind of fan. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.from Champion keeps things laid-back and makes getting dressed a little easier. The soft cotton-blend fabric is comfortable enough to wear all day, and the bold team graphic gives it just the right amount of Chiefs pride.

Throw it on with your favorite jeans and sneakers for game day, or wear it with leggings when you’re running weekend errands.find deserves a spot in your game-day wardrobe. The washed-gray color and vintage-inspired red football graphic give it a cool, throwback feel, while the slightly cropped silhouette looks cute with high-waisted or wide-leg jeans. Add your favorite sneakers and a baseball cap for an easy outfit for watching the game or grabbing coffee on the weekend.

Bonus: The little Champion logo on the sleeve makes it feel like a true vintage sportswear find.is a fun alternative, with a relaxed, boxy shape and shorter sleeves that make it feel more like a cute everyday top than traditional fan gear. It also features a small chest logo and a graphic along the bottom for added detail.from Champion is a strong pick, with a relaxed fit and vintage finish.

Wear it under a denim jacket or cozy cardigan when temperatures drop, or style it on its own with your favorite jeans.adds personality to your OOTD with its lace-up V-neckline. The relaxed fit makes it comfortable to wear all day, whether you’re heading to a watch party or spending Sunday cheering from the couch.to your game-day lineup. This classic Patrick Mahomes tee has that relaxed, slightly oversized look that’s perfect if you prefer a roomier fit.

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The bold No. 15 graphic makes it clear who you’re rooting for, while the bright Chiefs red is guaranteed to garner tons of compliments.. Designed with a relaxed, boxy fit and half sleeves, it has a roomy, cropped fit that pairs well with high-waisted or wide-leg denim. The front features bold Kansas City lettering, while the team graphics on the back and sleeves complete the look.is a great option.

The fitted silhouette, V-neckline, and red contrast trim give it an everyday look, while the subtle team graphics let you show off your Chiefs pride without going overboard. I love the cream color, too, especially if you tend to gravitate toward neutrals over traditional team colors. Taylor Lane is a contributing commerce writer at SheKnows, covering beauty, style, and lifestyle.

With over eight years of media experience, she previously served as a beauty writer at The Zoe Report and a fashion assistant at Glamour. Her work has appeared in StyleCaster, The FlowSpace, WWD, Forbes Vetted, Teen Vogue, InStyle, and more, where she’s tested hundreds of products — from top-performing mascaras to the most functional strollers. She’s also a mom of two girls, an 11-year-old and a 9-month-old. And when she’s not online, she’s usually at Pilates..

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