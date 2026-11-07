Target Champions Vintage Sportswear Style with Cozy Knits and Team Gear

Discover how to embrace vintage sportswear trends using affordable Champion and Target apparel, featuring cozy cardigans, graphic sweatshirts, and officially licensed team gear perfect for fall and football season.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.wardrobe. Instead of sticking to the usual jersey or oversized logo tee, lean into the vintage sportswear look with cozy knit cardigans, relaxed sweatshirts, and graphic tops that work with your everyday wardrobe.

Luckily,apparel from brands like Champion and The Wild Collective. You can even score items that support your favorite college team, too. Victoria’s Secret Coupon Codes & Discounts for November 2026 — Including This Weekend's Early Black Friday Panty Party Salenationwide, making it easier to find officially licensed gear for your favorite teams.

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The retailer introduced more than 1,600 new and remodeled Fan Shops nationwide, with a budget-friendly assortment — more than half of the items are under $25, and nearly 90% are priced below $50, according to Target. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.is an easy way to show your team spirit without wearing a heavy jersey. The top includes a crewneck silhouette, making it simple to style with your favorite jeans, denim shorts, or a skirt.for chilly football days at the stadium.

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It’s made with a cropped silhouette, yarn-dyed ribbed trim, and a distressed front graphic for a lived-in look. It also has embroidered sleeve detailing and Champion’s signature C patch for an added detail.has an oversized fit that’s comfortable and still looks put together. The jacquard-knit design features team logos and graphics throughout, with contrast detailing for a classic sportswear look.

Wear it with straight-leg jeans and sneakers for an easy outfit, or layer it over a collared shirt.adds a sporty spin to the classic style. While it’s a splurge at $100, the oversized fit and full-zip design make it a versatile layering piece you can wear year-round. Style it over a simple tee on cooler summer evenings, layer it with a long-sleeve shirt in the fall, or wear it on its own with jeans for game day.from Champion.

The heather-gray tri-blend fabric feels soft and lived-in, while the distressed front graphic gives it a vintage-inspired look. Roll tide! When you need a break from NFL football, switch gears to college games. Need something to wear to a watch party?

Reach for thiswith an oversized tunic silhouette and a rolled mock neckline for a relaxed, vintage-inspired feel, while the embroidered team graphic elevates the sweatshirt. Made from a soft cotton-blend fabric, it’s cozy enough for game day but polished enough to wear with your favorite denim afterward.? With its button-front design, sporty sleeve stripes, and oversized chenille lettering across the back, it has that borrowed-from-the-boys varsity look that never really goes out of style.

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It’s a great way for younger fans to show their team spirit, whether they’re heading to the game, going to school, or borrowing inspiration from mom’s game-day wardrobe.has a wide variety of cardigans and tops to show your team spirit, so your next game-day outfit might be your favorite one yet. Taylor Lane is a contributing commerce writer at SheKnows, covering beauty, style, and lifestyle.

With over eight years of media experience, she previously served as a beauty writer at The Zoe Report and a fashion assistant at Glamour. Her work has appeared in StyleCaster, The FlowSpace, WWD, Forbes Vetted, Teen Vogue, InStyle, and more, where she’s tested hundreds of products — from top-performing mascaras to the most functional strollers. She’s also a mom of two girls, an 11-year-old and a 9-month-old. And when she’s not online, she’s usually at Pilates.

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