Target Appoints Isaac Mizrahi as Creative Director at Large to Revitalize Design Strategy

Target has named renowned fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi to the newly created position of creative director at large. This strategic hire is part of the retailer's broader turnaround effort following a sales decline. Mizrahi, who first collaborated with Target in 2002, will advise design teams, mentor talent, and help shape a cohesive design vision across all in-house brands, from fashion and home to food and wellness.

In a significant move to reinvigorate its brand and product offerings, Target Corporation has appointed acclaimed fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi to the newly minted role of creative director at large.

This strategic appointment marks a full-circle moment for the retailer, harking back to Mizrahi's groundbreaking 2002 collaboration with Target, which helped pioneer the now ubiquitous high-low fashion partnership model. The decision arrives as Target seeks to reverse a recent sales slump and reassert its identity as a destination for stylish, accessible design. Mizrahi's extensive history with the brand positions him uniquely to guide its creative future. Mizrahi's mandate extends far beyond traditional design duties.

While he will not be creating products himself, he will serve as a senior advisor across Target's numerous in-house design teams, mentor emerging talent, and play a pivotal role in the retailer's storytelling and marketing initiatives. His primary objective, as described by Target's chief merchandising officer Cara Sylvester, is to provide a distinctive point of view that will push creative boundaries and foster a more cohesive design code throughout the company.

This influence will begin with the core fashion and home divisions but is intended to permeate all private label categories, including food and wellness.

"He's going to bring an external perspective on trends, creativity, and culture to really help us push the thinking in that product creation phase," Sylvester noted. Mizrahi has already begun immersing himself in Target's culture, spending time at its Minneapolis headquarters, which he described as a "very soulful place," to understand the internal design processes and teams. He will work closely with Gena Fox, Target's recently promoted SVP of design.

The timing of Mizrahi's hire reflects a wider industry trend where mass-market retailers are securing formal, high-profile design partnerships. Unlike one-off capsule collections, these elevated, ongoing roles-seen with designers like JW Anderson at Uniqlo-lock in a steady stream of creative input for the retailer while providing the designer with consistent mass-market visibility. For Mizrahi, this return to Target is a continuation of his long-held commitment to design democratization.

He explained that after his first 15 years focused on high-end ready-to-wear and couture for exclusive stores like Bergdorf Goodman, he consciously shifted to make his work accessible. The Target partnership proved that high-low dressing resonated with consumers, a concept now replicated across the industry.

"Why did it need to be something that could only be available in those stores? " he asked. This strategic hire is a central pillar of Target's broader turnaround strategy under new CEO Michael Fiddelke, who took over in February 2025. The company reported a 1.7% sales decline for fiscal 2025, totaling $104.8 billion.

Sylvester acknowledged that the leadership team engaged in honest assessments of the company's strengths and weaknesses, concluding that a reinvigorated focus on style, design, and value was critical.

"We also acknowledged that we needed to get a little faster," she said, specifically pointing to the apparel business, which has underperformed. While buzzworthy collaborations like the recent Parke sweatshirt collection-which sold out quickly-generate excitement, the goal is to move beyond relying solely on sporadic, large-scale drops. The plan is to fill the calendar with more frequent, smaller releases tied to social media campaigns, with Mizrahi helping to shape these year-round collections.

Sylvester emphasized the need for distinction in a crowded market: "In a sea of algorithms coming at you, where there is a ton of same-same, consumers want distinction. They want to know what's right for them.

" The appointment of Isaac Mizrahi signals Target's ambition to reclaim its reputation as an innovator in accessible style, using a seasoned creative eye to curate a uniquely compelling and cohesive assortment that stands apart





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