Tarantino's New Film Set to Be Released in IMAX

Quentin Tarantino's new film, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, is set to be released in IMAX for two weeks starting in November, marking the first time a Tarantino film has been released in IMAX since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will also be available to stream on Netflix a few days before Christmas.

Quentin Tarantino fans are riding high this year off the news that his first official film in eight years is finally set to be released.

Tarantino's last feature film came in 2019 when he wrote and directed Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, the showbiz epic that won Brad Pitt his first and only acting Oscar. He also penned the script for the spin-off film, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which will bring back Pitt to his Oscar-winning role - Leonardo DiCaprio is not expected to return as Rick Dalton.

Netflix just announced last week that The Adventures of Cliff Booth will begin streaming on Netflix a few days before Christmas, but it will play exclusively in IMAX for two weeks starting in November. For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will enjoy a new Tarantino movie on the big screen later this year.

Fans could spend hours arguing about which of Quentin Tarantino's movies is his most famous, but one that has a good chance of coming out victorious from the conversation is Pulp Fiction. Tarantino wrote and directed the 1994 film, which won the Oscar for Best Screenplay.

It was also nominated for a handful of other awards, including performance recognition for John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, and Uma Thurman, but the film was largely overshadowed by Forrest Gump at the 1995 Oscar ceremonies. All these years after Pulp Fiction hit theaters, there is no shortage of ways to watch the film on streaming. It's available to watch on Paramount Plus and Peacock, as well as AMC+.

Pulp Fiction is also one of the most popular VOD purchases in the world on platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV. Tarantino's new film, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, is expected to follow in the footsteps of Pulp Fiction in terms of its unique style and captivating storyline. The film is set to be released in IMAX for two weeks starting in November, and fans can look forward to seeing it on the big screen later this year.

The film's exclusive IMAX release is a testament to Tarantino's dedication to bringing his vision to life in the most immersive and engaging way possible. As fans eagerly await the release of The Adventures of Cliff Booth, they can also revisit some of Tarantino's other iconic films, including Pulp Fiction, which continues to be a fan favorite to this day.

The film's enduring popularity is a testament to Tarantino's skill as a storyteller and his ability to craft characters and storylines that resonate with audiences. With the release of The Adventures of Cliff Booth, fans can look forward to experiencing Tarantino's unique brand of filmmaking once again, and enjoying the thrill of watching a new Tarantino movie on the big screen





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