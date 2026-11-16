Taraji P. Henson and Tyler Perry Star in Netflix Film Give Me Some Sugah

Netflix announces Give Me Some Sugah starring Taraji P. Henson and Tyler Perry, releasing December 16 2026. The film explores themes of healing and family secrets in a Chicago bakery setting.

Taraji P. Henson and Tyler Perry will reunite for the upcoming Netflix movie Give Me Some Sugah, which is scheduled to premiere on December 16 2026. This new project marks another significant collaboration between the two prominent figures in the entertainment industry who have previously worked together on numerous successful films and television series. The film is set to bring a story of personal discovery and redemption to streaming audiences worldwide.

Henson Perry Collaborate On New Narrative

The 56-year-old Henson headlines the cast alongside the 57-year-old Perry, who also serves as a producer on the project. Henson brings extensive experience from notable projects including Empire, Hidden Figures, Straw, Acrimony, Baby Boy, and What Men Want. Perry has built an impressive portfolio of credits that include Beauty in Black, Sistas, Why Did I Get Married?, Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and The Oval. Their combined talent ensures a high production value for this particular narrative focusing on personal transformation.

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Story Follows Chicago Bakery Owner

The official logline for Give Me Some Sugah reveals that the plot is based on the incredible true story of Lenore Lindsey. The narrative follows a Chicago bakery owner who is stunned by an incredible discovery that inspires her to reclaim lost time. She embarks on a journey to heal old wounds and find purpose in life's unexpected miracles. This premise suggests a deeply emotional storyline that resonates with audiences seeking inspiration and connection through the lens of everyday struggles and triumphs.

Trailer Reveals Promotion Heartbreak

The official trailer for Netflix's Give Me Some Sugah opens with Lenore Lindsey enthusiastically baking in her kitchen. She carries a cake to her office when a colleague thanks her, prompting Lenore to reply that baking is her love language. The trailer quickly shifts to her professional excitement about receiving a promotion in her field. However, the scene turns dramatic when Lenore learns the promotion was offered to someone else, causing her to lose her calm and declare that she has given all she got to the place for half her damn life.

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Character Opens Bakery In South Shore

Following the professional setback, the scene shifts to Lenore making a bold new life decision to open a bakery. This venture takes place in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, marking a significant change from her corporate career. The introduction of this new setting highlights the contrast between her previous life and her new passion. It also sets the stage for the community interactions that will drive the remainder of the film's narrative forward.

Plot Twist Involves Biological Family

A key character named Vamarr Hunter, played by Joey Bada$$, is introduced as a frequent visitor at the bakery. As the story progresses, Vamarr discovers that Lenore is his biological mother. This revelation adds a layer of complexity to the plot, intertwining themes of family secrets with personal growth. The dynamic between these two characters likely serves as the emotional core of the film, exploring the impact of separated families and the joy of unexpected reunions.