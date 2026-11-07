Taraji P. Henson and Tyler Perry Reunite on Netflix Film Give Me Some Sugah

Taraji P. Henson and Tyler Perry reunite for the Netflix release Give Me Some Sugah on December 16. The film adapts Lenore Lindsey's story.

Taraji P. Henson and Tyler Perry are reuniting for their upcoming film Give Me Some Sugah, which premieres globally on Netflix on December 16. This latest collaboration marks their second project together this year, continuing a successful partnership that began with earlier shared productions. Henson stars in the role, bringing her signature intensity to a story grounded in real-life resilience.

Production Details and Creative Team

Tyler Perry serves as the producer for this new cinematic entry, while Tasha Smith takes the directorial chair. The screenplay was crafted by Randy Brown, who adapted the narrative from a true-life account. The project represents a third collaboration between Perry and Smith, following two prior successful projects together. This creative trio brings a wealth of experience to the production, ensuring a high-quality final product for the streaming audience.

Also read How Vanderbilt Basketball Showed it Can Win Outside of Tyler Tanner

The True Story Behind the Film

Give Me Some Sugah draws its inspiration from the life of baker Lenore Lindsey and her personal struggles. According to the official synopsis provided by Netflix, the plot follows a Chicago woman who risks everything to open her dream bakery. A fateful encounter then rewards her leap of faith, highlighting themes of perseverance and divine timing. Lindsey's journey serves as the foundational bedrock for the character Henson portrays on screen.

Casting Choices and Co-Starring Roles

Beyond Henson, the film features a robust ensemble cast including Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, known professionally as Joey Bada$$. Russell Hornsby, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Semaj Prather also join the lineup alongside Alexis Louder and Caroline Avery Granger. DeVon Franklin rounds out the notable cast members attached to the production. This diverse group of actors supports Henson in depicting the community and challenges faced by the protagonist.

Advertisement

Henson on Resilience and Faith

Henson cited Lenore's tenacity as the primary reason for joining the project. She noted that Lindsey faced professional rejection, with a door slammed in her face, yet she found the courage to pursue a dream buried for thirty years. Henson emphasized that this level of determination requires something special in a performer to truly capture. She further highlighted that Lindsey's faith led to a discovery she never could have imagined, illustrating that one never knows what waits on the other side of taking a leap.

Release Schedule and Future Outlook

The film arrives on the streaming platform on December 16, providing viewers with a December release to enjoy. This date positions the movie within a competitive holiday viewing window, leveraging Perry's established fanbase. Given their previous hits, the partnership between Perry and Henson continues to generate significant interest in the entertainment industry. Audiences can anticipate a narrative that blends emotional depth with the commercial appeal characteristic of Perry's productions.