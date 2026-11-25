Keep an eye on your home or keep in touch with family.

The C825 can keep an eye on your home or help you keep in touch with your family.is a senior reporter who’s been covering and reviewing the latest gadgets and tech since 2006, but has loved all things electronic since he was a kid.

TP-Link’s Tapo smart home brand announced a new indoor security camera that can help keep an eye on your house while you’re away or connect you to family and friends while you’re at home. The C825 upgrades a 2K pan-and-tilt camera with a 4-inch touchscreen, so when it’s not watching for intruders or misbehaving pets, it can be used to make hands-free video calls. The Tapo C825 is available starting today for $149.99.

Also read Preview: Suns Have to Keep Momentum vs Pelicans

That’s a little expensive for a 2K camera, but its tracking capabilities could make up for it not being 4K. Using a rotating base the C825 can pan 360 degrees while its camera module on top can tilt up and down up to 156 degrees. When paired with the camera’s 114.5-degree field of view every corner of a room should be covered, including in the middle of the night using its infrared night vision capabilities.

When used as a security camera the C825 leverages AI to differentiate between subjects including pets and different people through facial recognition. It can also recognize sounds and send alerts when a crying baby or barking dog is heard. The detection processing happens on-device, and videos of events are stored locally on a microSD card up to 512GB in size.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No subscription is required, but you canWhile the C825’s two-way audio communication isn’t unique, expanding that to include two-way video is. Calls can be made to the C825 using the Tapo mobile app, but two of them can call each other directly by tapping a preconfigured onscreen contact.

The device feels like another way for aging parents and grandparents to keep in touch with family without having to familiarize themselves with apps, phones, or tablets, but it’s also a useful hands-free video calling solution that can track and keep people in frame as they move around a room. The C825’s touchscreen can be used as a digital photo frame, weather display, or a clock when you’re not in a video call.

And for those times you don’t want the camera watching, you can configure privacy zones through the Tapo app or turn on a privacy mode that points the camera at the ceiling while pausing all monitoring. Welcome to elite impunity, Jensen Huang. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the GoogleThe clock is running out for America’s most contentious spying law