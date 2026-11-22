Gonzalo Tapia scored twice, Patrick Schulte made five saves and the seventh-seeded Columbus Crew upset Lionel Messi and defending MLS Cup champion Inter Miami 3-0 on Saturday in Game 1 of their best-of-three, first-round

Columbus striker Gerardo Tapia, left, celebrates after scoring a goal on a penalty kick during the first half of Game 1 of an MLS soccer first-round playoff series against Inter Miami Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Miami.

Gonzalo Tapia scored twice, Patrick Schulte made five saves and the seventh-seeded Columbus Crew upset Lionel Messi and defending MLS Cup champion Inter Miami 3-0 on Saturday in Game 1 of their best-of-three, first-round playoff series. The win extended a dominant run for Columbus, which was 15th in the Eastern Conference on Sept. 1 but entered the MLS postseason having won its past six regular-season matches — the longest active streak in the league.

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It was another disappointing performance for Inter Miami in its first season playing at Nu Stadium — the 26,700-seat venue that opened this year. Miami won just six of 17 regular season matches at Nu Stadium since playing its first game there in April, and was shut out for the first time at the venue on Saturday.

“We can't concede early," Miami defender Ian Fray said. "We're going to score goals if we can keep a clean sheet going into the second half. ” Tapia converted an early penalty after Miami goalie Dayne St. Clair came off his line and brought down the Columbus forward in the box in the eighth. Habroune doubled the lead in the 52nd, and Tapia tapped a shot post St. Clair six minutes later.

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Schulte made four saves in the first half, denying Messi on a point-blank shot in the 23rd and again on a free kick in the 31st. Miami played down a man the second half after Gonzalo Luján was sent off after receiving a red card in the 36th. Miami's frustrations became evident by the end of the first half.

Messi was shown a yellow card after bouncing the ball off the side of Tapia's face while taking a throw in, and fans booed as players walked off the field at the half. The spirit of giving is alive and well in Central Ohio!

KEMBA is supporting the Toys for Tots drive with a generous $35,000 check presentation, helping spread hA driver died after a stolen vehicle crashed into a pole in a Columbus parking lot following a police pursuit early Saturday. A helicopter tracked the car before it lost control on Hudson Street. A dog inside survived. Snow Trails gears up for its 66th season with chairlift upgrades, a new Tubing Center, expanded snowmaking and LED slope lighting.

Opening is eyed for December, with a Nov. 21 pre-season party and fireworks. COSI’s Membership Mania launched Saturday: buy a membership, get a second year free through Jan. 31, 2027. Season of Celebrations also opened with holiday vendors, a liquid nitrogen tree lighting and WinterFest Columbus. Women’s soccer is surging in Columbus as Ohio State earns its first-ever No. 1 regional seed in the NCAA tournament, drawing new fans and youth teams. With an NWSL club slated for 2028, momentum is building fast.