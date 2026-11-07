Tapa: Art of the Gift in Polynesia Exhibition at The Met

This exhibition showcases 13 works of bark cloth from Fiji, Samoa, Futuna, and Niue, highlighting the 3,500-year-old textile tradition where women beat inner bark into expansive ceremonial cloth used to honor ancestors, affirm alliances, and mark life transitions.

Across Polynesia, the inner bark of a tree can become an expanse large enough to envelop the body and meaningful enough to bind generations. Soaked, beaten, joined, and patterned by women, bark cloth carries the abundance of the land into the ceremonies through which communities honor their ancestors, affirm alliances, and welcome daughters into womanhood.

At, “Tapa: Art of the Gift in Polynesia” brings that extraordinary intimacy between nature and human endeavor to Fifth Avenue—a breath of Pacific air, with all the beauty, authority, and ancestral knowledge its billowing surfaces can hold. On view in the Michael C. Rockefeller Wing’s In-Focus gallery, the exhibition brings together 13 works from Fiji, Samoa, Futuna, and Niue.

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Its intimate scope opens onto a much larger world, where cloth can affirm standing, honor ancestry, and carry a political relationship across an ocean. These are objects whose visual generosity is inseparable from the obligations and intentions they hold. The history reaches back more than 3,500 years to a textile tradition developed in the islands of Southeast Asia. Across the Pacific, bark cloth acquired distinct local identities, includingin Niue.

Those names matter. They preserve the specificity of traditions that a sweeping geographical label might otherwise blur, each with its own aesthetic intelligence and cosmological associations. The making itself requires an intimate knowledge of material. Women soak and soften strips of inner bark, then beat them into pliable sheets.

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Smaller sections are overlapped and worked until their fibers join, allowing narrow beginnings to become remarkable expanses. Patterns emerge through painting, stamping, stenciling, and other techniques that vary by place. There is a lovely distinction here: the cloth is beaten rather than woven, while the women who make it weave together the knowledge, relationships, and continuities that sustain its meaning. That movement from fragment to expanse feels particularly resonant.

What begins as something slender becomes capable of enveloping a body or commanding a ceremonial setting. The material’s transformation evokes the generative abundance of the land, expressed through concepts including. In the exhibition’s framing, women’s ancestral associations with that land are made tangible through their work. Creation becomes both an artistic act and an expression of belonging.

Of course, such significance does little to diminish the sheer pleasure of the designs. Repetition establishes rhythm; geometry gives the surfaces their compelling assurance. A pair of large Fijian panels, presented together for the first time, brings particular emphasis to that sense of scale. Across these traditions, inherited visual vocabularies pass between generations of women, finding fresh expression in successive hands.

There is discipline here, certainly, along with the confidence to make an established language one’s own. Perhaps the most affecting expression of that continuity came during the opening presentation, as daughters danced to mark their passage into womanhood. Alongside cloth shaped by generations of women, their movements brought the exhibition’s ancestral connections into the present. There was something quietly profound in that meeting: the artistry of women who came before, and young women stepping into traditions they would carry forward.

For a moment, the distance between the historical object and the life surrounding it seemed beautifully small. The exhibition’s diplomatic history adds another dimension. Six textiles were presented by high-ranking Samoan chiefs to Robert Louis Stevenson and his wife, Fanny. During his final years in Samoa, the Scottish writer criticized German, British, and American interference, advocating for Samoan leaders and customary governance in his 1892 book, “A Footnote to History: Eight Years of Trouble in Samoa.

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” Within that context, the gifts become eloquent acts of political judgment. Samoan leaders were extending established ceremonial practices to incorporate newcomers into their relationships. The exchange had purpose, and its terms deserve attention. A beautiful object could acknowledge an alliance while asserting the cultural authority of those who gave it.

That capacity for adaptation continues in the work of Niuean poet and painter John Puhiatau Pule, whose large monochrome painting carries the conversation into the present. Drawing on hiapo’s visual language, his practice considers the profound changes Islanders confronted and the creative ingenuity with which they responded. Ultimately, the exhibition’s most seductive quality may be the fullness it allows these surfaces to retain. Beauty, labor, land, and diplomacy occupy the same field.

Behind the breadth of the cloth are women whose hands made that breadth possible, joining small sections into something capable of holding far more than its own weight.

“Tapa: Art of the Gift in Polynesia” is on view through Dec. 12, 2027, at The Met Fifth Avenue, Gallery 359.majorities to boost transit funding, insulate it from Trump tariffsKalshi pumps $1 million into NYCHA public health program amid legal battle with New YorkEast Harlem murder mystery: Man and home health aide fatally shot in apartment