TAP Flight Diverted After Headphones Left on Landing Gear

A TAP Air Portugal flight to London was diverted to Porto after a ground worker forgot his headphones attached to the front landing gear. The pilot heard a strange noise and landed safely; the headphones were found still hanging on arrival.

A TAP Air Portugal flight heading to London Heathrow was forced to make an unscheduled stop in Porto after an airport ground worker accidentally left his headphones attached to the front landing gear of the aircraft.

The incident occurred on the morning of June 5, 2024, when TAP flight TP2678, an Airbus A321, departed from Lisbon's Humberto Delgado Airport at 4:30 AM local time. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot reported hearing a strange noise and decided to divert to Porto as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, an aircraft preparing to land at Lisbon had been instructed to abort its landing after the headphones were discovered still attached to the landing gear. The headphones, which were bright orange and connected to an extension cord, had apparently been forgotten by a ramp officer servicing the plane before departure. Former TAP pilot and aviation author Jose Correia Guedes provided detailed accounts of the incident on social media.

In his posts, he explained that the ramp officer had plugged the headphones into the aircraft's nose gear and then forgotten to remove them before the plane took off. The control tower noticed the headphones during the landing approach of another aircraft and ordered a go-around as a safety measure. A runway inspection found no debris, suggesting the headphones had remained attached to the plane.

However, as the A321 climbed towards the UK, passengers in the rear rows reported hearing thumping sounds on the exterior of the aircraft. The crew was alerted, and the pilots decided to land in Porto to investigate. Upon landing in Porto, maintenance crews discovered the headphones still dangling from the landing gear, though they were partially damaged from the flight. Guedes humorously noted the durability of the headphones, suggesting they would make a great marketing campaign.

TAP Air Portugal confirmed the diversion in a statement, emphasizing that the process occurred in an environment of complete calm and safety. The airline stated that a technical inspection was conducted in Porto, after which the flight continued to its final destination, London Heathrow. Social media users reacted with disbelief, questioning how such a brightly colored object could be forgotten.

One user commented on the striking orange color, while another estimated the cost of the headphones at around 100 euros and wondered how anyone could forget such an item. This incident echoes a previous event in April 2024, when a Jet2 flight from Bournemouth to Gran Canaria was diverted to Faro due to reported smoke in the cabin. In that case, the diversion was a precautionary measure, and no safety compromise occurred.

The Jet2 flight ultimately landed safely, and passengers were transferred to another aircraft. While the situations are different, both highlight the importance of thorough pre-flight checks and the potential consequences of minor oversights in aviation. The TAP incident, though resulting in a minor delay, underscores the critical role of ground crew vigilance and the robust safety protocols that ensure such events are handled without compromising passenger safety





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TAP Air Portugal Headphones Landing Gear Flight Diversion Aviation Incident Ground Crew Error

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