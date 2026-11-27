A new action fantasy anime based on a Chinese web comic is scheduled for April 2027 on Fuji TV. The story follows a priest and a demon-raised girl.

Fuji TV Anime has officially confirmed the broadcast schedule for the highly anticipated action fantasy series Shosen. The studio revealed through its official YouTube channel that the new anime adaptation will premiere in April 2027. This announcement solidifies the series as a major focal point for fans of the genre looking ahead to next year. The release window marks a significant addition to the upcoming Spring 2027 seasonal schedule. Viewers can expect precise timing details to be released just a few weeks before the initial broadcast.

The series is confirmed to air on Fuji TV's B8station block, along with affiliated Japanese television networks. The official broadcast handle has warned that the scheduling window is subject to change without prior notice. This condition applies during the entire airing period, so audiences should stay flexible. Global availability remains uncertain, as no streaming partner has been officially designated at this stage. Industry analysts suggest Crunchyroll is the most likely candidate to secure international distribution rights. The platform holds a dominant market position in anime licensing, making it the primary candidate.

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However, a definitive agreement will not be confirmed until the platform publishes its complete Spring 2027 content lineup. This uncertainty leaves international fans waiting for concrete details on how and when they can watch the series. The lack of a confirmed streaming partner highlights the competitive nature of current anime licensing deals. Distribution rights for popular series often shift until the very last moment before production begins. Fans are advised to monitor official channels for any updates regarding international availability.

This project is an adaptation of a Chinese web comic that has garnered substantial attention despite being relatively underrated. The source material is praised for its unique premise and exceptional visual style. These elements have been highlighted in recent promotional materials released by the production team. The second official promotional trailer provides deep insight into the creative staff involved in the production. These visuals aim to showcase the high-quality animation standards that fans have come to expect. The trailer confirms the release window alongside gorgeous visuals that highlight the series' aesthetic.

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The storyline centers on a wandering Taoist priest who travels across the land to track down a specific demon. His mission is abruptly complicated when he discovers that his target is raising a human girl in a dense forest. The girl has undergone significant physical mutations due to a diet consisting primarily of demons. This dietary requirement makes normal human food insufficient to sustain her life in any meaningful way. This unusual dynamic forms the core of the master-disciple relationship that drives the narrative forward.

The demon responsible for raising the girl has decided to abandon her care due to an impending heavenly tribulation. This event threatens the demon's existence, forcing him to prioritize his own survival over the child's welfare. With no other options available, the Taoist priest takes the girl under his wing and grants her the Taoist name Shangshan. The anime follows their journey as they navigate countless challenges while traveling together. This partnership allows the narrative to explore themes of survival, adaptation, and blurred lines between humanity.

The premise is certainly one of a kind, as it is something viewers do not often encounter in mainstream media. The visuals breathe life into the exceptional storytelling and the characters in a way that feels fresh. Early promotional visuals suggest that the animation quality will be a major selling point for the series. The studio aims to execute this distinct concept with detailed character designs and dynamic action sequences. The execution will ultimately determine the series' long-term success and audience reception.

While the concept is distinct from typical genre offerings, the final product will dictate its legacy. Fans are encouraged to monitor official announcements for further updates regarding casting and production milestones. The anticipation for Shosen continues to build as the April 2027 premiere date approaches. The combination of a unique story and high production values makes it a series to watch. The release of the second trailer has only heightened expectations for the final animated adaptation.

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The upcoming year promises to be an exciting period for action fantasy fans with this addition to the lineup. The series joins a crowded field of major releases scheduled for Spring 2027. Competition among studios is intensifying as they vie for viewer attention and subscription numbers. Shosen aims to stand out through its original source material and creative direction. The production team has worked diligently to translate the web comic's vision to the screen.

Global fans are currently left in a state of anticipation regarding the international streaming platform. The decision of which service will host the series will impact accessibility for non-Japanese audiences. Crunchyroll remains the frontrunner, but no official confirmation has been made public yet. Until a deal is signed, international viewers will have to wait for official licensing news. The anime community remains hopeful for a broad distribution strategy that reaches all corners of the globe.