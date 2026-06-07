Tanya Taylor Resort 2027 collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Tanya Taylor was in an uptown state of mind for resort.

“I kept picturing this girl who was living on Park Avenue, and all she was doing for all of November was going over to her friends’ houses. She wanted to feel polished but super cozy,” the designer explained during a walkthrough. To accomplish that, she might pair a doe-print ponyhair jacket and a pair of denim with a leg-flattering, twisted seam, or slip into a pink double-face half-zip with a matching bouclé maxi.

For a martini-over , Little Miss Park Ave. could choose a fancier option: think a matelassé jacquard coat with a pleated back and bracelet-length sleeves trimmed in cacao marabou. Or, perhaps, something more casual, like a sequin-embroidered shirt and boxer-like shorts, both in olive green.

“Nothing in this collection is supposed to feel too tailored or too restrictive—it’s meant to glide with you,” noted Taylor, who accounted for different temps. She did this by using cool and slippery satins , spongy knits, and suedes and leathers with structure and heft.





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