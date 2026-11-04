Tanner Courtad Confirms Brief Dating History With Julianne Hough

Tanner Courtad reveals his short-lived romantic connection with Julianne Hough after meeting via a DJ introduction, clarifying their relationship was strictly a single date.

Tanner Courtad, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, has publicly addressed rumors regarding a romantic involvement with Julianne Hough. The Dancing With the Stars professional and judge shared details of their encounter during the Tuesday, November 3, episode of iHeartRadio. He described the interaction as a brief and amusing experience that did not evolve into a serious relationship.

The Introduction At The Studio

Courtad explained how the initial connection occurred, noting that a DJ approached him to say their host found him attractive and asked if he could provide her number. He initially suspected it was a prank involving Justin, but the interaction proved genuine. They spoke in the parking lot, decided to go on a date, and subsequently visited a park with Hough's dog before getting sushi. Paparazzi captured the pair during their meal, which sparked the subsequent media speculation.

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Clarifying The Nature Of Their Romance

Weeks before their dinner date, Courtad was spotted at the Dancing With the Stars ballroom during the November 19 live semifinal show. He sat next to Kelsey Anderson and cheered for eventual winner Joey Graziadei. Courtad, 31, later commented on the brevity of the date, stating it was very short-lived. He emphasized that while Julianne Hough is great, their connection was never more than a single, singular date.

Speculation Regarding Brittany Cartwright

Courtad also addressed rumors concerning his friendship with Brittany Cartwright. He recalled meeting the reality TV star at a sports bar named Jax's. He described her as bubbly and nice, noting that they started talking and he posted a picture with her on Instagram. Fans began speculating in August 2024 that they were a couple, but Courtad clarified they were always just friends.

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Public Reaction And Personal Boundaries

Despite the media running with the story about Cartwright, Courtad maintained that there was never anything more than a friendship. He praised Cartwright and her friends as awesome, reiterating that the speculation was unwarranted. This statement serves to clear up public confusion and establishes clear boundaries regarding his personal relationships outside of professional engagements.

Summary Of Recent Public Appearances

Courtad, 33, continues to navigate public attention while maintaining his career in entertainment. His recent interviews provide transparency regarding his dating life and friendships. The clarification of his interactions with both Hough and Cartwright helps distinguish between genuine romantic pursuits and platonic connections in the public eye.