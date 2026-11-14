Tanner Buchanan and Dylan Sprouse Star in Psychological Thriller The Sleeping Dogs of Southampton

Tanner Buchanan, Dylan Sprouse, and Barbie Ferreira lead the cast of The Sleeping Dogs of Southampton, a new psychological thriller set in the Hamptons that explores corporate obsession and danger.

Tanner Buchanan has officially moved past his role as Robby Keene in Cobra Kai by joining the cast of The Sleeping Dogs of Southampton. The new psychological thriller stars Buchanan alongside Dylan Sprouse and Barbie Ferreira. This project marks a significant shift in genre for the actor who recently concluded a six-season run on Netflix.

Casting Details and Character Roles

Buchanan will portray Henry Barrett, a banker who becomes entangled in a dangerous situation. Dylan Sprouse joins the cast as Dorsey Grace, a ruthless Wall Street rainmaker. Barbie Ferreira plays Lindsay Barrett, who is Henry Barrett's wife in the film. The trio brings established thriller experience to the production. Buchanan previously starred in the political thriller series Designated Survivor on Netflix.

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Sprouse brings recent action thriller experience from the 2024 film Aftermath. He also appeared in the 2025 crime thriller Neglected. This last project marked his first collaboration with director David Lipper. Ferreira has demonstrated horror-thriller versatility in three notable films. Her credits include Nope, House of Spoils, and Faces of Death.

Plot Synopsis and Setting

The Sleeping Dogs of Southampton is described as a psychological thriller. It explores the dangerous world of sex, money, and obsession. The story follows rising, hyper-competitive banker Henry Barrett. He gets dragged into a lethal game of corporate and psychological chess. The antagonist is a ruthless Wall Street rainmaker connected to Henry's wife.

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The film takes place over the summer in the Hamptons. Henry Barrett finds himself mingling with Manhattan's wealthy elite during this period. The setting provides a backdrop of high stakes and social maneuvering. The plot revolves around the intense rivalry between Henry and Dorsey Grace. Their conflict serves as the central engine for the film's suspense.

Production Team and Cast

David Lipper directs and produces The Sleeping Dogs of Southampton. Peter James Cooper wrote the screenplay for the film. Additional cast members include Jack Kilmer from The Nice Guys. Rainey Qualley appears in the film, known for her role in Shut In.

Bianca Ghezzi joins the ensemble, having appeared in The Idol. Ethan Cutkowsky rounds out the key cast members, known for Shameless. Robert A. Daly Jr. produces the film for Latigo Films. Kipp Tribble and Rick Moore also serve as producers on the project.

Current Status and Release Plans

Production on The Sleeping Dogs of Southampton has already wrapped. The film currently has no official release date. Highland Film Group has launched worldwide sales for the project. This sales push is taking place at the American Film Market. The studio aims to secure distribution deals before a public premiere.

Buchanan's transition from television drama to feature film thriller shows career versatility. The Sleeping Dogs of Southampton represents a major step forward. The film will test the acting range of all three leads. Audiences will see how the thriller genre suits the new cast combination.

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The Hamptons setting offers a distinct visual style for the thriller. The contrast between corporate finance and elite leisure creates tension. The narrative promises high stakes for the characters involved. Viewers can expect a narrative driven by psychological manipulation.

The marketing strategy relies on the star power of the leads. Buchanan, Sprouse, and Ferreira each bring dedicated fanbases. Their previous work in horror and political drama adds intrigue. The film aims to capitalize on the popularity of psychological thrillers. Highland Film Group is positioning the movie for global appeal.

The absence of a release date builds anticipation for the project. Sales agents are actively pitching the film to international buyers. The completion of production indicates a finished and polished product. The next phase involves securing the right distributor for wide release.

Industry observers will watch for bidding wars among distributors. The Hamptons setting and thriller genre are marketable commodities. The combination of banking drama and personal obsession has broad appeal. The film stands ready for its global debut once deals are signed.