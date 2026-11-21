Two tankers were struck by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16, 2026, escalating tensions between Iran and the US. UK maritime agency UKMTO confirms the attacks in the strategic waterway.

British maritime agency UKMTO confirmed that two tankers were attacked on Saturday, November 16, 2026, in the Strait of Hormuz near Bandar Abbas, Iran. These incidents occurred at the heart of the escalating conflict between Iran and the United States, marking a significant escalation in hostilities within the strategic waterway. The UK-based United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that one tanker was hit on the stern by an unknown projectile while transiting outbound. The second tanker sustained damage to its engine room during the same incident, raising serious concerns about safety in one of the world's most critical oil transit routes.

The UK maritime agency UKMTO stated that the first tanker was hit on its stern by an unknown projectile with no reported casualties at the time of the initial report. This specific attack targeted a vessel moving through the congested waters of the Strait, which has become a primary theater for proxy confrontations between regional powers. The second vessel suffered significant mechanical damage as its engine room was struck, potentially compromising its ability to navigate independently. These coordinated or simultaneous strikes demonstrate the ongoing volatility and the direct threats posed to commercial maritime traffic in the region.

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Iran's official media reported a different account of the events, claiming that a violating oil tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine. Iran's Army naval forces stated that the incident occurred before noon on Saturday in a restricted zone east of the Strait of Hormuz. The naval forces claimed that the tanker had its identification and navigation systems switched off, defying issued warnings and maritime transit regulations. This narrative aligns with Tehran's ongoing strategy to restrict passage through the strategic waterway, a tactic employed since US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February launched the broader Middle East war.

Amidst the physical attacks on shipping, Iranian diplomat Araghchi stated that Iran is open to diplomacy to end the war with the United States. However, Araghchi emphasized a strict condition, asserting that enriched uranium must remain within the country as a non-negotiable requirement for any potential agreement. This diplomatic positioning occurs alongside a backdrop of intense military posturing from both sides. The United States has responded to Iran's chokehold on the strait with a blockade of Iranian ports, while its navy actively escorts tankers through the waterway to ensure continued flow of energy resources.

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US Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the region, highlighted the effectiveness of these escort missions. The command reported that it had helped Gulf countries export 1.5 billion barrels of oil via Hormuz since the summer. Despite this operational success, tensions remained high on Saturday. Iran claimed it shot down a US drone over Qeshm Island in the strait, according to state television broadcasts. This claim followed an attack on Tuesday, when American fighter jets struck an Iranian missile site on Qeshm, according to a US military official, further intensifying the cycle of retaliation and counter-retaliation.

The attacks on the Strait of Hormuz carry profound implications for the global energy market and international security architecture. Before the onset of the Middle East war, one fifth of the world's oil and natural gas passed through the Strait of Hormuz. The disruption of this flow directly threatens global supply chains and drives up energy prices worldwide. Recent weeks have seen Tehran make multiple announcements claiming ships have caught fire in the strait, often attributing the incidents to naval mines.

These frequent claims and the confirmed attacks on tankers highlight the fragility of maritime security in the Persian Gulf. The combination of kinetic attacks on vessels, drone skirmishes over islands like Qeshm, and the broader blockade of Iranian ports creates a complex and dangerous environment for all actors involved. As the United States continues to enforce its naval escort operations and Iran maintains its restrictions on unauthorized transit, the risk of further miscalculation remains critically high. The situation underscores the Strait of Hormuz's continued role as a central flashpoint in the conflict between Iran and the United States, with serious consequences for global stability and economic security.