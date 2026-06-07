Tanker spills diesel fuel after crashing on Salt Lake City overpass

A tanker spilled fuel across 600 North after it crashed on a railroad overpass in Salt Lake City.Officials with the Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to

A tanker spilled fuel across 600 North after it crashed on a railroad overpass in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to the spill on 400 West 600 North Sunday morning.

The tanker was traveling westbound over the railroad overpass when it crashed, spilling diesel fuel on the road. The intersection is blocked as fire crews work to clean the spill. It is unclear at this time how long the incident will take to clear.

Utah lawmakers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed frustration Saturday after the U.S. Department of War omitted the faithSeveral homes have been evacuated after a grass fire broke out near the Saratoga Springs Temple in Utah County. City officials said the Glambert Lane Fire brokeResidents question $400K slides at St. George City Hall parking deck Construction was underway for two slides off the St. George City Hall parking deck, but residents questioned the city's decision because of the $400,000 price tA 17-year-old fatally drowned at Bear Lake after falling off his paddleboard.

Officers with the Utah Division of Natural Resources’ Division of Law Enforcement s





KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Monster Jam's biggest event of the year rolls into Salt Lake CityThe biggest Monster Jam event of the year, now featuring 28 competing trucks, brings in fans from all over the globe tosee some of the best trucks and world-cl

Read more »

Body-camera videos of 'suicidal' armed man killed by Salt Lake City police releasedBody-camera videos of a deadly standoff between Salt Lake City police and a man who allegedly told neighbors he was suicidal was released Friday.

Read more »

Woman hit, killed while crossing road in downtown Salt LakeA woman died after she was hit by a car while crossing a road in downtown Salt Lake City.Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash happ

Read more »

Bringit: A Luggage Delivery Service Revolutionizing Travel in Salt Lake CityBringit is a startup business launched by three Utahns to manage 'luggage limbo' by handling baggage for travelers coming in and out of Salt Lake City International Airport. They provide an on-demand, same-day luggage delivery service to hotels, rentals, and residences in Salt Lake City and Park City.

Read more »