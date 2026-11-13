Tanker Strikes Docked American Heritage Riverboat in New Orleans; 129 Aboard, Rescues Ongoing

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with the docked American Heritage river cruiser in New Orleans on Friday, prompting evacuations and an ongoing search-and-rescue operation. About 129 passengers and crew were aboard; injuries and cause remain unconfirmed.

A tanker collided with the docked American Cruise Lines riverboat American Heritage in New Orleans on Friday, triggering rescue operations after about 129 passengers and additional crew members were reported aboard.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck the vessel around 12:30 p.m. on the Mississippi River outside 1350 Port of New Orleans Place, according to the Port of New Orleans. Multiple people have been rescued, and search-and-rescue operations remain ongoing, the New Orleans Fire Department and NOLA Ready said in a Facebook update. The New Orleans mayor's communications team also confirmed ongoing rescue efforts to FOX 8 New Orleans.

Also read Tanker Strikes Docked American Heritage Cruise Ship in New Orleans, 129 Passengers Evacuated

Passengers Evacuated From American Heritage

Emergency crews brought passengers ashore for triage and assistance, and passengers were being taken inside the Port of New Orleans Administration Building. American Cruise Lines confirmed the collision and said guests and crew were evacuated. The company said it was in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities. Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved, the company said in a statement.

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The Port of New Orleans said public safety agencies are coordinating response efforts, with the immediate priority being the safety and rescue of those involved. Our immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders, the port said. This remains an active and evolving incident. The American Heritage had docked about two hours before the collision to begin letting passengers off, port officials said.

According to a news release, skies were clear with no precipitation around the time of the collision, with temperatures in the upper 60s and north winds of 8 to 12 mph, gusting to 15 to 17 mph. The release listed the current water temperature at around 66 degrees. The number of injuries and the cause of the collision have not been confirmed, port officials said.

Coast Guard Closes Mississippi River

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was responding alongside local agencies to the collision near mile marker 96 on the Mississippi River. The river is closed to all vessel traffic between mile markers 93 and 96 while crews assessed the situation and conducted response operations, according to Coast Guard Lt. Krystal Wolfe. Louisiana Gov.

Jeff Landry said he was aware of the incident and was headed to New Orleans. We are aware of the incident on the Mississippi and we are in close contact with local officials and law enforcement, Landry wrote on X. I am headed to New Orleans now. Rep. Troy Carter, D-La.

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Gov Landry Monitors Collision Response

, said he was closely monitoring the response. I am devastated to hear about the ships crashing near the Port of New Orleans, Carter wrote on X. I am monitoring the situation closely and praying for the swift rescue of survivors and for all emergency crews responding to the situation. Witnesses described the scene as emergency teams conducted rescue and response operations.

Video from the area showed first responders gathering near the Port of New Orleans after the tanker struck the docked river cruiser. The incident remained active and evolving as authorities continued their work. Further updates were expected as local, state and federal agencies continued to assess the situation and account for all passengers and crew.