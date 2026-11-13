Tanker Strikes Docked American Heritage Cruise Ship in New Orleans, 129 Passengers Evacuated

An Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with the docked American Heritage cruise ship on the Mississippi River in New Orleans around 12:30 p.m. Friday, prompting evacuation of about 129 passengers and ongoing rescue operations.

An Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with the docked American Cruise Lines ship American Heritage on the Mississippi River in New Orleans around 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to the New York Post and Port NOLA.

The cruise ship had about 129 passengers on board at the time, plus crew members. The American Heritage was docked outside 1350 Port of New Orleans Place when the collision occurred, Port NOLA said. The ship had docked two hours earlier to begin passenger disembarkation. The tanker, an Atlantic Asphalt vessel, struck the cruise ship at that location.

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Port NOLA Prioritizes Passenger Safety

Port NOLA press secretary Kimberly Curth said the immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders. She described the situation as an active and evolving incident. Curth said the number of injuries and the cause of the allision have not yet been confirmed, and additional updates will be provided as information is confirmed. American Cruise Lines confirmed that its riverboat, American Heritage, was involved in a collision while docked in New Orleans.

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The company said it is in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities. The cruise line said guests and crew were evacuated and that it is deeply concerned for everyone involved. It said more information will be shared as it becomes available.

First responders are on the scene in New Orleans on Friday after the tanker ship crashed into the cruise ship on the Mississippi River. Emergency crews were still conducting rescue and response operations Friday afternoon. Passengers were being brought inside the Port of New Orleans Administration Building for triage and assistance, according to Port NOLA. New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno's communication team said multiple individuals have been rescued, and search-and-rescue operations remain ongoing.

Governor Landry Responds To New Orleans Crash

Governor Jeff Landry confirmed he is aware of the incident and was heading to New Orleans as of 2 p.m. Friday. Emergency response teams are conducting rescue and response operations. The collision occurred outside the Port of New Orleans Administration Building. The American Heritage was docked on the Mississippi River at that location when the Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck it.

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Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of injuries or the cause of the allision. Further details on injuries and the cause of the collision were not immediately confirmed. Port NOLA said the incident is active and evolving, and more updates will be provided as information is confirmed. American Cruise Lines said it is deeply concerned for everyone involved and will share more information as it becomes available.