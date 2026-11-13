Tanker collides with river cruise ship on Mississippi River in New Orleans

A tanker collided with a docked river cruise ship along the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, prompting an emergency response.

Emergency response A tanker collided with a docked river cruise ship along the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, prompting an emergency response.

"Emergency crews are responding to a vessel collision near the Port of New Orleans," NOLA noted on X. "Avoid the area and allow responders to work. Updates to follow.

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" The collision happened around 12:30 p.m., according to the Port of New Orleans. The vessel, American Cruise Lines' American Heritage, had about 130 passengers aboard, as well as crew, port officials told local media. The tanker was identified as the Atlantic Asphalt. Mississippi Gov.

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Jeff Landry said he is aware of the incident, adding that he and his staff are "in close contact with local officials and law enforcement.

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