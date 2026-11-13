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Tanker collides with docked paddlewheel riverboat carrying approximately 130 passengers in New Orleans, rescues underway

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Tanker collides with docked paddlewheel riverboat carrying approximately 130 passengers in New Orleans, rescues underway
Boat Collision · New Orleans
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Emergency crews have responded to a collision between a tanker and a riverboat in the Mississippi River in New Orleans.

Emergency crews have responded to a collision between a tanker and a riverboat in the Mississippi River in New Orleans. Houston, when is it too early to put up your Christmas tree?

According to WDSU , the NBC affiliate in New Orleans, the Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with the American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage while it was docked on the river at the Port of New Orleans. The riverboat docked approximately two hours earlier to begin the process of passenger disembarking, the Port of New Orleans told WDSU . Watch the moment a tanker struck a cruise ship in New Orleans.

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Rescues are underway. https://t.co/ZPspGtM0Yr https://t.co/O1qGr8kImf After nearly 100 years, Texas’ mockingbird could lose its state bird title According to WDSU , approximately 129 passengers along with crew members were aboard the riverboat when the incident occurred. BREAKING: Tanker Strikes American Cruise Lines Riverboat in New Orleans, Rescue Operations Underway https://t.co/aumF3GGYmd #cruise — Cruise Radio | Doug Parker November 13, 2026 Multiple agencies have responded to the scene.

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